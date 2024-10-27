Mild Autumn Weather To Persist Until Tuesday, Slight Temps Dip Expected Wednesday
10/27/2024 4:00:59 AM
Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) – Pleasant autumn weather is forecast for Sunday across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience milder conditions.
Some low-altitude clouds are expected in southeastern parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be moderate, coming from the southeast.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, similar weather is expected on Monday and Tuesday, with clouds at medium-altitude and southeastern moderate winds.
On Wednesday, a minor temperature dip is predicted, bringing cool, mild conditions to most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain warmer.
Clouds of varying altitudes will be present, with a chance of scattered, local showers in parts of the eastern and southeastern areas. Northeasterly winds may pick up at times, especially in the desert areas, raising dust.
Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: East Amman 24-13C, West Amman 22-11C, northern highlands 21-10C, Sharah highlands 22-9C, desert regions 28-11C, plains 25-14C, Dead Sea 32-19C, and Aqaba 32-20C.
