Jordan Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Residential Area In Gaza's Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates has issued a strong condemnation following the Israeli forces' bombing of a residential area in Beit Lahia town, northern Gaza, which resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties, including deaths and injuries.The Ministry described this act as a stark violation of both international law and international humanitarian law, marking a continuation of what it called "systematic, brutal targeting of innocent civilians."Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah emphasized that Israel's repeated attacks on civilians reveal the aggressive stance of the extremist Israeli government, characterizing the continued actions as war crimes against Palestinians.He pointed to Israel's breaches of international law, international humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Times of War.According to Qudah, Israel's actions reflect a disregard for the calls from the international community to end the war and avert an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.Ambassador Qudah highlighted that Israel appears intent on imposing new realities in northern Gaza through force, stating that it has resorted to blockades that prevent the entry of essential food and medical supplies, has forced residents into displacement, and continues to implement policies of starvation and collective punishment against the civilian population.In a renewed appeal, Qudah called on the international community, specifically the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by taking immediate, decisive action to halt Israel's "relentless aggression" on Gaza.He urged the provision of essential protection for Palestinians, cessation of hostilities, and guaranteed delivery of adequate, sustained humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip.Qudah stressed that Israel's perceived impunity and lack of accountability contribute to its persistent violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and rulings of the International Court of Justice.