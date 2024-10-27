'Flexible Work System Maintains Work-Life Balance'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A number of officials and experts have commended the decision of the Civil Service and Development Bureau (CGB) about flexible and remote work system in the government sector as it maintains a balance between work and family commitments.

Speaking during a Qatar TV programme recently, they said that the system helps provide a positive work environment for employees.

The experts viewed that newly-introduced system will help families, especially working mothers.

Director of the Family Development Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Dhabia Al Muqbali, said that the system provides opportunities to working parents to spend more time with their children.

“The decision will enable parents, especially working mothers to care for their children and spend more time with them and instill in them values. We at the Ministry of Social Development and Family are focusing on cohesion in line with Qatar National Development Strategy 2030,” said Al Muqbali.

Acting Executive Director of Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) Saad Abdullah said that the flexible work system helps employees to manage their official work along with their family commitments.

Khaled Bou Moza, a workforce development trainer, said that the flexible work will help a large number of working parents, especially working mothers.

He said that the working parents can drop their children at 7am at schools and go to office before 8.30am which is a great help for the family. Bou Moza said that spending more time with children leave a positive impact on them.

The implementation of the flexible and remote work system in the government sector started on September 29.

The flexible working system is a seven-hour work from 7am to 2pm. Employees are allowed to report between 6.30am and 8.30am, without affecting work requirements, provided that the employee completes official working hours.

Employees entitled to reduced working hours due to disability or medical reasons or the two hours granted to breastfeeding mothers may be late to work, provided that they complete the working hours.

The head of the government agency is permitted, based on the proposal of the director of the administrative unit, to allow some employees to work remotely, not exceeding 30% of the total number of employees in the administrative unit in each government agency.

The remote work permission is for a period of one week annually for an employee and for a month annually for Qatari female employees who have children under the age of 12 years. Shift workers and others whose work conditions and requirements conflict with the flexible work system and remote work system are exempted from the flexible work system and the remote work system.

The Cabinet on September 4, 2024 approved a proposal by the CGB regarding working hours during the week and mechanisms for organising them as well as the remote work system and flexible working hours.