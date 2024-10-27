Qatar Wins Chairmanship Of Arab Parliament's Foreign And Political Affairs Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla, a member of the Shura Council, won by acclamation the chairmanship of the foreign and affairs and national security committee of the Arab Parliament during the parliament's procedural session that was held Saturday as part of its first session of the fourth legislative term at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

