Moph Hosts Workshop On Food Safety Assessment

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) recently organised a titled“Verification of the Global Strategy for Food Safety Assessment Tool 2022 – 2030 (GSFS)”, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). This tool was designed by the WHO in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (WHO-IFC Assessment Tool).

The workshop was attended by approximately 60 participants from the Ministries of Municipality, Commerce and Industry, Education and Higher Education, Interior, Environment and Climate Change, the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology, the General Authority of Customs, Qatar Tourism, and Qatar University, all serving as strategic partners to the Ministry of Public Health in the field of food safety.

The workshop included an assessment of various pre-designed indicators by the WHO in collaboration with relevant institutions.

The aim was to gauge the level of commitment of states towards achieving the objectives of the Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022 – 2030, paving the way for developing a roadmap to respond to and accomplish these objectives by 2030.

Wasan Abdulla Al Baker, Director of the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated,“The workshop presents an opportunity to benefit from the support of experts from the World Health Organization in developing a national roadmap that aligns with the five strategic priorities outlined in the Global Strategy for Food Safety. The State of Qatar is the third country in the world to join the pilot phase of the Global Strategy for Food Safety Assessment Tool.

"Additionally, the workshop aims to enhance cooperation and exchange views and perspectives regarding the national food safety system in general and to assess the current status of the system.”

Al Baker also highlighted that the Ministry's Food Safety Department is responsible for implementing the Global Strategy for Food Safety in Qatar in collaboration with various entities.

The Global Strategy for Food Safety (2022 – 2030) primarily aims to reduce the burden of foodborne illnesses by decreasing the number of cases of foodborne diarrhoeal diseases.