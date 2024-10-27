Algerian Products Exhibition Opens New Chapter In Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Algerian Products Exhibition, which transformed the Doha and Center into a vibrant showcase of Algerian commerce and culture, concluded yesterday after a successful five-day run that attracted substantial crowds eager to explore the diverse offerings from over 150 Algerian companies.

The exhibition, which opened on October 22 with great fanfare under the patronage of of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, served as a testament to the growing economic ties between Qatar and Algeria.

Visitors to the exhibition were treated to an impressive array of products spanning multiple sectors. From fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables to sophisticated mechanical and technological innovations, the exhibition floor buzzed with activity as Qatari consumers and businesses explored potential partnerships.

A standout success story from the exhibition was Almordjan, Algeria's rising star in the chocolate spread market. The brand, which has recently captured attention across European markets as a formidable alternative to established names like Nutella, drew considerable interest from Qatari distributors and consumers alike.

The brand's recent expansion into European markets, where it has gained significant market share, particularly in France and Belgium, served as a compelling example of Algeria's growing capabilities and potential in producing world-class consumer products. Visitors queued to sample this premium chocolate spread, which combines natural North African ingredients with modern production techniques.

Exhibition attendees noted Almordjan's distinct hazelnut-chocolate profile as their favorite and considered its competitive pricing as key factor in its potential success in the Gulf market. Traditional Algerian fashion also emerged as one of the exhibition's major attractions, with visitors showing particular enthusiasm for the meticulously crafted traditional garments.

The intricate embroidery of traditional Algerian dresses, the fine craftsmanship of traditional jewelry, and the elegant designs of modern-traditional fusion wear caught the attention of both individual buyers and fashion retailers. Many visitors were seen engaging with exhibitors about the possibility of bringing these distinctive fashion pieces to Qatar's boutiques.

Among the exhibition's highlights was an impressive display of Saharan date varieties and innovative date-derived products, reflecting Algeria's rich agricultural lands. These included premium date syrup, date-based confectioneries, and natural sweeteners.

The exhibition also featured a strong showing from Algeria's emerging electronics sector, with domestic manufacturers presenting their line of smartphones, washing machines, and home appliances.

The beauty and cosmetics section also proved particularly popular, featuring natural products incorporating organic products such as argan oil, prickly pear extract, and desert herbs.

Consumers demonstrated interest in these organic, locally-sourced cosmetic lines.

In the closing ceremony, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Qatar H E Salah Attia, presented certificates to companies that exhibited exceptional products, recognizing excellence and innovation across various categories. The awards ceremony highlighted the high standards maintained by participating Algerian businesses and their commitment to quality. The exhibition's success appears to align perfectly with the aspirations voiced by HE Tayeb Zitouni, Algeria's Minister of Trade and Exports Promotion, who earlier emphasized that current trade volumes between the two nations fall short of their true potential.

“This exhibition has laid the groundwork for intensified trade exchange and deeper cooperation between our countries,” Zitouni had remarked during the opening ceremony.

Qatar's business community, represented by Qatar Businessmen Association Chairman H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, showed strong support for the initiative.

Sheikh Faisal highlighted the complementary nature of both economies and encouraged businessmen to capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

As the exhibition closes its doors, its success may well serve as a blueprint for future trade initiatives between Qatar and Algeria, as both nations continue to explore ways to deepen their economic partnership and cultural exchange.