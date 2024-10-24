Culinary Stars Set To Join The 2024 World Food Championships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, and Champions to Share Insights and Expertise at this Year's Event in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC) is excited to announce the addition of several high-profile culinary stars to its 2024 event lineup. From November 8-12, attendees at the Indiana Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will have the chance to engage with some of the most accomplished names in the food industry. These culinary experts will serve as judges, provide live commentary, and offer invaluable insights into the world of Food Sport. They will also be available for exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the event, sharing their culinary journeys and secrets for success.

These celebrated food personalities will be joining the World Food Championships to elevate the event experience with their extensive expertise and vibrant personalities. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, live demonstrations, and tasting experiences that bring the competitive food world to life.

Meet the Culinary Stars

Brian Duffy (@chefbriduff) With over 20 years of experience in the culinary world, Chef Brian Duffy is best known for his role on Spike TV's Bar Rescue and as a culinary consultant to restaurants across the globe. Chef Duffy's passion for modernizing menus and kitchen operations has made him a sought-after expert in the industry. His work as a culinary advisor has transformed countless businesses, and his charisma has made him a fan favorite at food festivals and competitions alike. Chef Duffy's dynamic personality and innovative approach to food make him a standout presence wherever he goes.

Jaymee Sire (@jaymeesire) An Emmy-winning broadcaster and former ESPN SportsCenter anchor, Jaymee Sire brings a unique blend of culinary passion and media expertise to the table. Known for her engaging presence and extensive experience in food television, Jaymee has served as a judge and host on shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Food Network Star. Her infectious enthusiasm for all things culinary and her natural ability to connect with audiences make her a must-see personality at this year's WFC. Attendees will not want to miss the opportunity to meet Jaymee and hear her thoughts on the intersection of food and entertainment.

Erica Roby (@bluesmokeblaire) Known as“Blue Smoke Blaire,” Erica Roby has made a name for herself as one of the top female pitmasters in the country. With a 2021 title as BBQ Brawl Champion and a series of wins on the competitive BBQ circuit, Erica has become a formidable figure in the live-fire cooking scene. Her down-to-earth personality and dedication to perfecting her craft have earned her a loyal following, both in person and online. Erica's deep knowledge of barbecue and her role as a television personality make her an exciting addition to the WFC's lineup of experts.

Katie Dixon (@chefkatiedixon) Chef Katie Dixon's culinary journey is marked by her appearances on MasterChef and Food Network Star, where she wowed audiences with her healthy Southern cuisine and dynamic energy. Her focus on fitness and healthy eating, combined with her expertise in Southern comfort food, has made her a unique voice in the culinary world. As a restaurant owner and advocate for healthy living, Katie is passionate about inspiring others to cook delicious meals that nourish the body and soul. Her vibrant personality and culinary philosophy will add a fresh dimension to this year's WFC.

“As we continue to expand the World Food Championships, we are thrilled to welcome these culinary stars to the event,” said Michael Eaton, CEO and President of the World Food Championships.“Having experts like Brian Duffy, Jaymee Sire, Erica Roby, and Katie Dixon will not only enhance the competition but also offer attendees unparalleled access to some of the most talented and engaging personalities in the food world.”

Since its debut in 2012, the World Food Championships has attracted a global following, providing unique culinary experiences at live events and through numerous television appearances. The WFC platform has revolutionized competitive cooking, known as“Food Sport,” by offering a level playing field, a fair judging system, and innovative culinary programming. Over the years, WFC has facilitated the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and has partnered with local non-profits, charities, and food banks across the U.S.

The 2024 World Food Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from November 8-12, with qualifying events taking place throughout the year. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be the heart of the action, with competitions, live demonstrations, and unique fan experiences spread throughout the venue. For more detailed event information and ticket purchases, please visit the WFC website: .

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across twelve categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, and Vegetarian. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will take place from November 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com .

