Kia Jordan Introduces Innovative Drop-off Service for Enhanced Customer Experience

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – October 23, 2024): National Arab Motors, the sole distributor for Kia in Jordan, is proud to launch its unique Drop-off Service, designed to meet the growing needs of customers and offer a seamless, time-saving experience. This innovative service, integrated within the MyKIA App, allows customers to easily drop off their vehicles for maintenance, providing flexible appointments, clarity on the work performed, and reduced waiting times.

With just a few taps on the MyKIA App, customers can access this service at their convenience, making vehicle maintenance more accessible than ever. By simplifying the process, Kia Jordan ensures that customers receive a hassle-free experience that prioritizes both their time and satisfaction.

Commenting on the launch, Amer Al-Bajjali, Managing Director of Kia Jordan, emphasized the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer experience, stating, “At Kia Jordan, customer satisfaction has always been our priority. We always strive to make our services more efficient and accessible. The new Drop-off Service reflects this goal, offering our customers a fast, secure, and flexible way to handle vehicle maintenance. We’re confident this new service will significantly improve their experience with us.”

Accessing the Drop-off Service is easy. Through the MyKIA App, customers can select the service, choose their vehicle, specify the required service, enter mileage, set a convenient time, and pick a parking option. A secure PIN, or alternative face/fingerprint verification, allows them to drop off their car and deposit their keys in a safe spot, after which customers can sign Kia’s terms digitally. Finally, they also have the option to book a Careem ride via MyKIA for added convenience.

Through every step of the way, Kia Jordan has implemented advanced security features to ensure customer trust and peace of mind. These include secure facilities with constant monitoring, plate number recognition for seamless vehicle identification, and a smart lock key box to protect vehicle keys.

It is worth noting that Kia Jordan launched Kia Town in 2022, one of the largest Kia showrooms in the world. It is also Jordan’s largest automotive showroom spanning over 46,000 square meters. It offers its customers and stakeholders a bundle of all automotive services under one roof, extending beyond the traditional service center. In addition, it is a reflection of the brand’s new philosophy, which balances health, environment, and technology, embodying Kia’s slogan “Movement that inspires.”





