UPM Specialty Papers And Michelman Introduce New Structures For High Performance, Recyclable Paper Packaging

The companies have co-created three solutions that allow brand owners to replace multi-material, non-recyclable packaging with paper-based alternatives.

- Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director, EMEA, Michelman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UPM Specialty Papers and Michelman have co-created three cutting edge solutions that are designed to allow brand owners to replace multi-material, non-recyclable packaging with paper-based alternatives that meet their requirements for food contact and recyclability.

“UPM's papers provide a perfect foundation for our water-based barrier and heat seal coatings. Working closely with them for many years has allowed our combined team to increase the performance threshold of fiber-based substrates while maintaining recyclability. These new solutions will allow the market to accelerate its transition to more sustainable packaging,” says Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director, EMEA, Michelman.

One of the most exciting results is a high barrier packaging material that combines UPM SolideTM Lucent base paper with three of Michelman's water-based coatings, delivering robust oxygen and moisture vapor barriers with heat-sealability. This makes it ideal for demanding products such as chocolate and even coffee.

A second innovation offers superior barrier properties ideal for frozen foods. The concept is based on a highly effective combination of either UPM AsendoTM or UPM AsendoTM Pro barrier papers and Michelman's next generation heat-sealable barrier coatings.

A third breakthrough solution has significantly boosted resistance to water vapor and grease. Michelman's high performing VaporCoat® 2240 coating serves to enhance the existing barrier properties of UPM AsendoTM and UPM AsendoTM Pro papers, making the concept particularly suitable for inner liners in end-uses such as corrugated cardboard boxes.

All three structures have been tested for recyclability according to the PTS-RH 021/97 cat II method.

“We are very excited about the possibilities these three concepts can offer to brands and converters to replace multi-material packaging structures that are difficult to recycle. Collaborations such as these are crucial for innovating new, recyclable, fiber-based packaging solutions,” says Esa Saukkonen Manager, Packaging Portfolio Development, UPM R&D.

Visitors to Pack Expo International November 3–6 are welcome to visit UPM Specialty Papers' stand W-21110 and Michelman on stand S-4359. To learn more about how to combine Michelman's chemistry with UPM's papers, visit this page .

In addition, Esa Saukkonen, Packaging Portfolio Development Manager at UPM R&D and Talia Collins, Global R&D Manager, Printing & Packaging at Michelman, will present the results of this co-creation effort on November 4th from 4:00-4:30 PM on the Pack Expo Innovation Stage 2 (N-4580).

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

About UPM Specialty Papers

UPM Specialty Papers answers the world's need for sustainable products with high-performance, transformative papers for packaging and labelling, and sustainable office and graphic papers in APAC. Our approximately 2,000 dedicated experts help customers co-create solutions to their business challenges. UPM Specialty Papers' global team and mills in China, Finland and Germany serve customers consistently and reliably around the world.

Find out how our products are special by nature at upmspecialtypapers

Follow UPM Specialty Papers on LinkedIn

About UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils.

Ms. Marce Epstein

Michelman

+1 513-794-7878

