WINGSTOP NAMED OFFICIAL CHICKEN PARTNER OF THE NBA AND NBA G LEAGUE

The National Association (NBA) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) today announced a multiyear partnership making Wingstop the Official Chicken Partner of the and NBA G League. The agreement marks Wingstop's first official partnership with a major U.S. professional sports league.

As Wingstop continues to grow its footprint with more than 2,350 restaurants and counting, the supercharged flavor brand will leverage exposure through virtual and courtside signage during nationally televised NBA broadcasts and will appear on the leagues' social and digital platforms throughout the season.

"Our fans love watching NBA while enjoying our cooked-to-order wings, hand sauced-and-tossed in our bold flavors," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "This partnership is another demonstration of Wingstop being in a category-of-one, claiming our spot as the Official Chicken and Official Wing Partner of the NBA."

As part of the partnership, Wingstop will have a significant presence at NBA All-Star, beginning with NBA All-Star 2025 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Flavor fans can get excited for Wingstop to become the presenting partner of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet, which showcases celebrity arrivals in advance of the annual exhibition game and will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena.

" Wingstop is an industry leader that has established itself as a mainstay in the gameday routines of many of our fans," said Julie Morris, NBA Senior Vice President of Commercial Development and Media.

"We welcome Wingstop to the NBA family and look forward to collaborating on unique and exciting ways to engage with our fans, bringing them closer to the sport they love."

The partnership builds on Wingstop's existing relationships with the NBA family, which include team partnerships with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in

Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING ) operates and franchises more than 2,350 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2023, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately

$3.5 billion, marking the 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,352 as of

June 29, 2024.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA

2K

League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in 60

languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2023-24 season featured a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.3 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.



About the NBA G League

The NBA's official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory.

Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2024-25, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

More than half of all players on end-of-season 2023-24 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience.

In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

