Galatasaray wins 4-3 against Elfsborg in UEFA Europa League

In an exhilarating Europa League matchday 3 opener on Thursday, Galatasaray triumphed over Sweden's Elfsborg with a score of 4-3 at Rams Park.



The action began in the 28th minute when Argentine striker Mauro Icardi capitalized on a rebound after Dries Mertens' shot hit the crossbar, putting Galatasaray ahead. Defender Abdulkerim Bardakci extended the lead with a header that deflected off Elfsborg's goalkeeper, Isak Pettersson, in the 39th minute. Just before halftime, Turkish forward Baris Alper Yilmaz showcased his skills with a quick turn and shot, making it 3-0 for the hosts in the 44th minute.



Elfsborg fought back in the second half, with defender Niklas Hult scoring in the 52nd minute to bring the score to 3-1. The Swedish side continued to pressure Galatasaray, and in the 65th minute, midfielder Michael Baidoo converted a penalty kick following a handball by Yilmaz, narrowing the gap to 3-2.



Galatasaray responded decisively when Yunus Akgun dribbled into the penalty area and scored the fourth goal for the home team in the 83rd minute. However, Elfsborg was not done yet; Johan Larsson found the net in the 92nd minute, reigniting hopes for an equalizer.



Despite a late attempt by Galatasaray's Michy Batshuayi, who scored in the 95th minute, the goal was disallowed for offside, ensuring the match ended with Galatasaray securing all three points. With this victory, Galatasaray climbed to the top of the league table with 7 points, while Elfsborg remained in 16th place with 3 points.

