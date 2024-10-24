Tikka Shack Opens New Location In Rock Hill, SC Expanding Fast-Casual Indian Dining In The Carolinas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indian Grub in Rock Hill SC

Delicious Indian Pizza at Tikka Shack

Tikka Shack opens in Rock Hill, SC-its 2nd Carolina location after Charlotte-bringing fresh, fast-casual Indian flavors to the community.

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tikka Shack, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual Indian food chains in the USA, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This marks the second Tikka Shack location in the Carolinas, following the success of the flagship restaurant in Charlotte, NC.

Known for its modern take on Indian cuisine, Tikka Shack brings vibrant flavors, fresh ingredients, and a welcoming atmosphere to the Rock Hill community. The new restaurant will offer signature dishes such as tikka bowls, naan pizzas, and traditional Indian favorites with a contemporary twist, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences.

"We're excited to expand in the Carolinas and bring Tikka Shack to Rock Hill," said Pramod Prodduturi, founder of Tikka Shack. "Our Charlotte location has been embraced by the community, and we look forward to continuing that momentum here by providing a unique and delicious dining experience."

With the Rock Hill opening, Tikka Shack continues its mission of making Indian cuisine more accessible, approachable, and fun for everyone. Whether dining in, grabbing takeout, or ordering online, customers will enjoy fast, friendly service alongside their flavorful meals.

The new Tikka Shack is located at 2427 Cross Pointe Dr Suite 105, Rock Hill, SC 29730, United States in Rock Hill, SC, and is now open for lunch and dinner. Visit for more details, hours of operation, and online ordering options.

For media inquiries, please contact: Heta Vyas

Marketing Manager

...

About Tikka Shack

Tikka Shack is a fast-casual Indian food chain with a mission to bring the bold flavors of India to modern American diners. With locations across the USA, Tikka Shack offers a fresh, vibrant, and approachable take on traditional Indian cuisine. Known for its tikka bowls, naan pizzas, and customizable menus, Tikka Shack provides a welcoming and delicious dining experience for all.

Pramod Prodduturi

Tikka Shack Indian Grub

+1 214-707-2481

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Get grubbin' on some downright delicious Indian food. Tikka Shack serves up the best in Indian cuisine, while slinging samosas in a friendly, casual atmosphere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.