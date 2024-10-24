AM Craft's New Advisory Board Draws Experience From Airbus, Stratasys, And Government

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advisory Board Members (left to right) Jeff Hemenway, Michael Telkamp, and Mārtiņš Bičevskis

Michael Telkamp from Airbus, Jeff Hemenway from Stratasys, and former State Secretary Mārtiņš Bičevskis, advise AM Craft with diverse leadership experience.

- Didzis DejusRīGA, LATVIA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- pioneer AM Craft announced today the establishment of a new Advisory Board, welcoming distinguished aerospace industry veteran Michael Telkamp, startup and additive manufacturing expert Jeff Hemenway, and seasoned corporate advisor and former State Secretary and Member of Parliament Mārtiņš Bičevskis.The addition of Telkamp, Hemenway and Bičevskis marks a significant step forward in AM Craft's growth strategy. As AM Craft's Advisory Board, they will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's strategic direction, offering insights and counsel on key decisions related to market expansion, innovation, and long-term business sustainability. Drawing on their extensive and diverse expertise, advisors will provide valuable perspective on the industry, technological advancements, and regulatory landscapes. The board will also work closely with AM Craft's executive team to mature the company's leadership capabilities, strengthen global partnerships, and unlock new growth opportunities.Michael Telkamp joins the Advisory Board with over 25 years of experience at Airbus, where he held various roles in Quality, Maintenance and Product Development, culminating in his role as Head of R&T, Innovations, Additive Manufacturing Cabin & Cargo. His deep understanding of aircraft development, certification, and supply chain management will be invaluable as AM Craft looks to accelerate its expansion with major aerospace customers.“I came to know Michael as my customer at Airbus when I was at Stratasys,” said AM Craft VP & Board Member Scott Sevcik.“I had great respect for his vision and how hard he drove us to be a better supplier. When asked for input on potential advisors, Michael was the first name that came to mind. I knew he had the industry experience to guide us and the expertise to challenge us. With Michael's guidance, I know we're even better positioned to succeed in the aviation industry.”Jeff Hemenway is a veteran of technology leaders including Unity, Digital River, and Stratasys in addition to building software startup Microgistix from the ground up. At Stratasys, Jeff championed the company's efforts to focus on key verticals and customers in industries including aerospace and defense. He was instrumental in building the strategic relationship with AM Craft as it fit a key go-to-market gap for 3D printing in aviation.“Jeff quickly grasped the AM Craft vision and became a strong advocate and advisor from very early on,” said AM Craft CEO Didzis Dejus.“We are proud to continue our relationship with Jeff as he joins our Advisory Board. His insights into the additive manufacturing industry are very important for us, and his personal history in building a successful technology startup and leading the rapid growth of several others means he has a keen understanding of where we are in our journey, the challenges we face from day to day, and how to build a scalable business.”Mārtiņš Bičevskis's strong background in corporate advisory and government leadership also brings a wealth of experience. He has worked with Baltic and Scandinavian startups as well as mature public and private Baltic corporations to build strategic plans and assemble high-performance teams. His expertise spans various sectors, including energy, real estate, transport, and education. Having held multiple executive and legislative roles within the Latvian government, Bičevskis played a pivotal role in shaping policies that fostered growth and innovation in the internal affairs and justice systems, as well as restructuring public administration and the financial sector during the 2008-2010 global financial crisis in collaboration with the IMF and European Commission. His government and corporate experience will be invaluable in helping AM Craft navigate the complexities of global expansion and regulatory compliance, while also providing insights from his extensive advisory work with startups and corporations.“I've known Mārtiņš for years,” said Dejus.“He is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable corporate and startup advisors in the region. His unique blend of public and private sector experience will be a great asset in helping guide how we structure and lead our team, and the independent perspective he provides is incredibly valuable. This will enable us to keep our focus where it needs to be to grow as fast as our customers are demanding. I'm excited to have his support.”The establishment of this Advisory Board aligns with AM Craft's long-term vision to solidify its position as a leader in solving aviation supply chain challenges and strengthen its partnerships across the globe. Telkamp, Hemenway and Bičevskis will work closely with AM Craft's executive team to drive the company's vision forward. AM Craft intends to grow the advisory board over time and will work to identify additional seasoned advisors from the aviation industry, especially from their core market of airlines and MROs, to add their experience and expertise.About AM CraftAM Craft is an end-to-end aviation supplier that leverages expertise in polymer additive manufacturing, design, airworthiness certification, and a distributed production methodology to ensure customers have the right part, at the right time, in the right location. AM Craft's distributed production methodology combines in-house design and manufacturing with independent local production partners under a unified certification umbrella to bring flight part production to the point of need. Headquartered in Riga, Latvia, AM Craft operates on four continents and serves a global customer base in the aviation industry. To learn more about AM Craft, visit or LinkedIn.

