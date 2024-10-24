Tensions raise in southern Mozambique following disputed vote

(MENAFN) Tensions are escalating in Mozambique following the recent presidential election, with leading opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane accusing the of using live ammunition against demonstrators protesting the results. The controversy stems from allegations of electoral fraud that Mondlane made on Tuesday, coinciding with the release of preliminary results from the October 9 presidential vote, which indicate that the ruling party is in the lead.



The unrest came to a head during a demonstration organized by Mondlane in the capital, Maputo, on Monday. As he addressed supporters and reporters, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd, which had gathered to express their discontent. Eyewitness accounts and video footage shared on Mondlane's Facebook page indicate that police were aggressive in their response, reportedly firing handguns into the crowd. This incident followed the tragic shooting of Mondlane's lawyer, Elvino Dias, and party spokesperson Paulo Guambe over the weekend, events that have further inflamed public sentiment.



According to local news outlet Club of Mozambique, police charged at protesters in an effort to break up the demonstration, prompting a violent reaction from the crowd, which retaliated by throwing stones and setting tires ablaze in the streets. Mondlane, speaking in a live video, condemned the police's actions as "outrageous," emphasizing the use of real bullets against peaceful demonstrators.



The situation remains tense as supporters of the opposition and civil society groups express their outrage over what they perceive as a repressive response from the authorities. Calls for justice and accountability are mounting, particularly in light of the recent violence against political figures and their supporters.



As Mozambique grapples with the fallout from the contested election, the political climate remains fraught, raising concerns about the potential for further unrest and the safety of citizens involved in the protests. The coming days will be crucial in determining how the government responds to these allegations and whether dialogue can be established to ease the rising tensions within the country.

