Ric Flair Drip Partners With Sungrown To Launch In Washington State

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc. , a leading global house of brands, announced the launch of Ric Flair Drip cannabis products in Washington state, in partnership with Sungrown , a premier cultivator and of high-quality cannabis products. This collaboration brings the Nature Boy's signature line of cannabis vapes and infused pre-rolls to consumers in the Evergreen State, marking another major milestone in the brand's rapid expansion.

Through the partnership with Sungrown, Ric Flair Drip is also debuting the "Flair Force One" vape device in Washington. The new, all-in-one vape can be found alongside other Ric Flair Drip products in Washington retailers like Kush 21, Have a Heart, Green2Go, Zips and Main Street Marijuana.

"I am beyond excited to bring the Ric Flair Drip experience to Washington," said Ric Flair, the iconic wrestling World Champion behind the brand. "This brand is about more than just premium cannabis-it's a way of life. Washington, get ready to live like the Nature Boy. Wooooo!"

Washington consumers now have access to a curated selection of Ric Flair Drip products, including infused pre-rolls and Flair Force One all-in-one vapes in the following strains: Strawberry Strut, Love Afflair, Golden Panties, Papaya Pearl, Applegator, and Heavyweight Hammer. Ric Flair Drip, known for its bold flavors and high-quality, continues to reflect the flamboyant personality and larger-than-life lifestyle of wrestling legend Ric Flair.

"We are excited to bring Ric Flair Drip to Washington alongside Carma Holdco with a brand new all-in-one vape product," said Leo Matz, CEO of Sungrown. "We are huge fans of Ric Flair as a wrestler, a cultural icon, and a cannabis advocate, and we are honored to bring his unique energy to Washington state cannabis customers."

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo added: "We are proud to partner with Sungrown to bring Ric Flair Drip to the Pacific Northwest. Washington is a key market for us, and this launch represents another step in our goal of expanding Ric Flair Drip and Carma HoldCo into new territories. Through this expansion, we plan to both deliver exceptional cannabis products and unique and culturally relevant experiences to consumers in the Pacific Northwest.”

Sungrown CRO, Marcus Naramore, commented on the launch of the all-in-one vape in Washington: "Flair Force One brings Ric Flair's personality and championship pedigree to the convenience of an all-in-one vape. We are excited to offer this to fervent wrestling and cannabis fans alike in the Pacific Northwest."

Ric Flair Drip's Washington launch is part of Carma HoldCo's strategy to grow its portfolio of cannabis brands through key partnerships with cultural icons. With plans to introduce Ric Flair Drip in seven more states in 2024, Carma is poised to bring new products and experiences to an even wider audience.

About Ric Flair Drip Cannabis

Ric Flair Drip is a lifestyle-focused product brand co-founded by the iconic wrestling World Champion, Ric Flair. The brand envelops extravagance and pushes people to never settle for mediocrity. With a commitment to quality and style, each product embodies the essence of the styling, profiling, limousine-riding, jet-flying Nature Boy himself. From the initial launch to the brand's expansion into new markets, Ric Flair Drip is giving everyone the opportunity to live like the legend. For more information visit .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit .

About Sungrown

Sungrown is a premier cannabis cultivator and manufacturer based in Washington, focused on delivering high-quality, cannabis products to the market. Known for its commitment to sustainability and excellence, Sungrown partners with leading cannabis brands to bring innovative products to consumers.

