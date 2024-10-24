Notable advancement of economic relations between Jordan, S-Korea takes place

(MENAFN) In a notable advancement of economic relations between Jordan and South Korea, Amman recently hosted a delegation of ten leading companies that specialize in heavy machinery. This visit, coordinated by the Korean Trade Center (Kotra Jordan), forms part of a strategic initiative aimed at exploring collaborative opportunities and enhancing trade within a sector that increasingly demands advanced technology and specialized expertise.



During their stay, the Korean delegation participated in around 100 bilateral meetings with more than 30 prominent Jordanian companies across various sectors. These interactions were designed to identify future avenues for cooperation and to foster the exchange of technology between the two countries.



Kotra Jordan reported that the meetings resulted in fruitful discussions, concentrating on strategies to improve trade relations and deliver innovative solutions that cater to the requirements of significant projects in Jordan. This engagement underscores the rising popularity of South Korean products in the Jordanian market.



Mohammed Momani, General Manager of Al Hijaz Towers for Communications and Energy Systems, emphasized the growing demand for Korean machinery among local enterprises seeking high-quality options. He highlighted that, although many Jordanian companies have historically relied on European machinery, the emergence of Korean alternatives offers new, competitive choices that align with their needs.



Kim Jae-ok, General Manager of the Korean firm Hong Song, supported this perspective, recognizing the importance of the meetings with Jordanian companies. He expressed a positive outlook on the prospects for collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment to building a strong partnership that benefits both nations.



This visit marks a crucial step in Jordan's efforts to bolster its industrial capabilities, while also providing South Korean companies an opportunity to present their advanced machinery and innovative technologies. As negotiations progress and partnerships take shape, both countries stand to gain significantly from this evolving economic relationship.

MENAFN24102024000045015687ID1108815581