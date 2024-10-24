Lavrov says Russia wants African nation on UN Security Council

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has reiterated the need for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to be expanded to include African nations as permanent members. In an upcoming interview with the Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, Lavrov stated that the inclusion of countries such as India, Brazil, and African representatives in the council should have occurred "long ago." He emphasized that such changes are essential for ensuring broader representativeness and reflecting the interests of the global majority.



Established in 1945, the UNSC comprises 15 members, of which five hold permanent seats—namely the United States, United Kingdom, China, France, and Russia. These permanent members wield significant power, including the ability to veto resolutions, a system originally designed to prevent conflicts among nuclear-armed states. However, this structure has faced criticism for its lack of inclusivity and effectiveness in addressing contemporary global issues.



Countries like India, Brazil, and South Africa have been vocal advocates for permanent membership in the UNSC, expressing their frustration over the stagnation of expansion talks. During last month’s UN General Assembly, these nations reiterated their desire for reform, citing the need for a council that better reflects today’s geopolitical realities.



Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support for expanding the Security Council to better align with the interests of the Global South, particularly emphasizing Africa's role in this transformation. As discussions on reforming the UNSC continue, the push for greater representation for African nations and other emerging powers may gain momentum, reflecting a shift towards a more equitable international order.



Lavrov's comments signal Russia's commitment to this cause, framing the expansion as not only beneficial for the countries seeking membership but also vital for global governance and cooperation. The ongoing dialogue around UNSC reform will likely remain a focal point in international relations, as nations strive to establish a more representative and effective security architecture.

