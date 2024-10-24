Investment Opportunities In The Workwear Market : Riding The CAGR Wave In USD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Workwear Size was valued at $16.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global workwear market generated $16.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $29.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global workwear market based on product, end user, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the apparel segment accounted for around two-thirds of the overall workwear market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the footwear segment.

Based on end user, the men segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global workwear market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the women segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the chemical segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global workwear market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the biological segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the power, food & beverages, and others segments.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment captured the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global workwear market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the e-commerce segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the supermarkets & hypermarkets and others segments.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall workwear market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global workwear market report include
Carhartt Inc.
Aramark
Alisco Group
Alexandra
A. Lafont SAS
Aditya Birla Group
3M
Ansell Ltd.
Honeywell International
Kimberly Clark Corp.
VF Corporation
Engelbert Strauss GmbH
Workwear Group Pty Ltd.
Hultafors Group AB
Williamson Dickie Mfg. Co.

