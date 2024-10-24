Color Revolutions 2.0? West's High-Stakes Game In Georgia's Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
As Georgia approaches its most consequential parliamentary
elections, the stakes go higher. What happens in the coming few
days could reshape not only the country's future but also the
delicate geopolitical balance across the South Caucasus. Western
capitals are watching closely, deploying familiar strategies
reminiscent of past color revolutions, while regional powers brace
for potential unrest and shifts in power. It's of course not that
surprising to say that the situation in the country has always been
one of the hot topics in the European Union.
Georgia constitutionally enshrined its goal of joining the EU
and NATO after the 2003 Rose Revolution - a pro-democracy
revolution that sparked Georgia's pro-Western trajectory. The
country came under the Union's main focus of interest in 2009
following the outbreak of the South Ossetia crisis, since which
official Tbilisi has been trying as hard as possible to cement its
full membership. After some ups and downs, holdbacks, etc., Georgia
has successfully managed to begin formally preparing for EU
membership in 2021. This idea saw its record high in April of 2023
when a nationwide poll by the International Republican Institute
found that 89% of Georgians support this. However, everything
started to fall apart quickly, as the government approved the
foreign agent law in May 2024, which sparked weeks of mass
protests. The EU swiftly responded by freezing financial aid and
visa liberalization, signaling growing frustrations with the
Georgian government ahead of the election.
How to assess the EU's actions?: Unfolding the playbook
of Western intervention
It would be naïve to overlook the hallmarks of Western influence
playing out in Georgia. The script follows a familiar
trajectory-unpopular legislation sparks mass mobilization, Western
institutions lend implicit support, and elections become the
battleground for competing narratives. In a scenario hauntingly
similar to Ukraine's Maidan revolution, Western powers appear
poised to exploit any sign of instability to further their agenda.
Georgia risks becoming the next proxy battlefield, with promises of
EU and NATO integration dangling just out of reach. Which has been
proven repeatedly.
President Salome Zourabichvili has already aligned herself with
opposition forces, hinting at what's to come. At the heart of
Tbilisi, she participated in the“European March” on October 20 and
announced plans to establish an election coordination center at the
Orbeliani Palace. If the opposition wins, Zourabichvili celebrates
victory, and new elections are announced, in which Georgian Dream
has no chance of entering parliament. The country joins the
sanctions against Russia and adopts a sharply anti-Russian policy.
After this, Georgia will be quickly accepted into the EU and NATO,
at least that's how the West promises or opposition supporters
hope. But if they lose, things could turn explosive. Street
protests might escalate into confrontations aimed at government
buildings-a scenario the West could tacitly endorse to force new
elections.
What's at stake for the region?
By the way, for information, it's important to add, that against
the backdrop of protests and confrontation in Tbilisi, certain
regions may declare their recognition and demand external
assistance. Without any doubt, possible outcomes of the election
vary in many directions, but one in the above briefly explains what
to expect. One of the high stakes of the election extends far
beyond Georgia's borders. With the South Caucasus becoming a focal
point for global powers, after the Ukraine War, Azerbaijan,
Türkiye, and Georgia have formed a resilient tripartite cooperation
model based on national interests and shared economic projects.
However, the disruption of Georgia's political equilibrium-whether
through foreign influence or internal strife-could fracture this
cooperation and shift the regional balance of power.
Azerbaijan and Türkiye must and probably will be closely
monitoring the election's outcome. If Georgia succumbs to Western
pressure and veers into aggressive anti-Russian policies, it risks
following Ukraine's trajectory-entangled in conflict with no
guarantees of NATO or EU membership. In this context, the strategic
imperative for Azerbaijan and Türkiye is clear: maintain close ties
with whichever government emerges and prevent Georgia from becoming
a pawn in a larger geopolitical chess game.
Overall, the outcome of Georgia's election is uncertain, but the
risks are clear. If the opposition wins, it could rapidly align
with the West, triggering drastic shifts in foreign policy. Tbilisi
stands at a crossroads. The outcome of the parliamentary elections
will determine not only its domestic political future but also the
extent to which it remains aligned with its regional partners or
becomes embroiled in Western-led geopolitical schemes. If Georgian
Dream clings to power, the opposition may refuse to recognize the
results, unleashing a wave of unrest. Either scenario presents
profound challenges-not only for Georgia but for the entire
region.
The question is no longer just about who wins the election but
whether Georgia can avoid becoming another victim of geopolitical
maneuvering. As Western powers pull the strings and regional actors
brace for impact, one thing is certain: the future of Georgia-and
the stability of the South Caucasus-hangs in precarious
balance.
