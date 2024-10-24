SAFF Women’S C’Ship: We Are Ready To Come Out Stronger, Says Head Coach Santosh Kashyap

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Oct 24 (IANS) Head coach Santosh Kashyap said that the team is ready to come out stronger after the India lost 3-1 to Bangladesh in a crucial group-stage match of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 at the Dasharath Stadium.

Supporters filled opposite ends of the stadium, creating an electric backdrop for the high-stake clash. But as the final whistle blew, it was only the Bangladesh fans, who were left applauding their team's 3-1 victory.

The scenes were similar to those of the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship, where India suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bangladesh.

"Both the teams played fantastic and played high-standard football. We were unlucky as we missed so many chances. In the second half, we dominated the game but still, we lost, it's a part of the game," head coach Santosh Kashyap said after the match.

"I had the privilege to qualify before the match for the semi-finals. So I experimented with some tactical changes and I am successful in that. The story could have been different if we did not concede those silly goals," he said.

India women entered the match hungry to reclaim their glory, but the contest unfolded in a way few anticipated. Three back-to-back goals from Bangladesh in the first half were enough to break India's rhythm. India, momentarily stunned after the first two goals, sought to regroup, but before they could regain their footing, disaster struck again. Midfielder Anju Tamang went down with an ankle injury, forcing her off the field and dealing a heavy blow to India's attacking options. The morale of the team came down from that moment itself.

"Anju's chance is difficult. She got a jerk in the knee and then hit back again in the ankle. So it looks serious. We will examine and come to know," said the coach.

Bala Devi, showing her captain's spirit, rose to the occasion and nodded the ball into the net to reduce the deficit. It was a moment of hope amidst the storm, a spark that suggested a second-half comeback might still be possible. But it did not.

As the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 3-1 in favour of Bangladesh. The result cemented their position atop Group A, while India settled for the runners-up spot.

"I am confident I am not talking about the previous five years we won. I feel the girls have improved a lot. If we face Nepal in the semi-final, the home team is another challenge for us as the crowd will be there. But we are confident and we will try our best to reach the final and win," he said.

For India, the loss was a bitter reminder of 2022, yet their journey to come back stronger continued. With a place in the semi-finals, the Blue Tigresses would now need to regroup and find a way to overcome the setbacks in their three training sessions, as they set their sights on reclaiming the SAFF crown.