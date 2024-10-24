Emergency Contact Number Introduced For Israeli Tourists In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, Oct 24 (Daily Mirror) – today announced a dedicated telephone number to assist Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka during emergencies.



Israeli visitors are urged to contact DIG Damayantha Wijaya Sri of the Police Marine & Range at 071-8592651 if they feel the need for personal security or assistance.

Police said that the DIG will take appropriate measures based on individual needs.



For identity verification, tourists are requested to provide the necessary information when reaching out for help.