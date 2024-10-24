Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S10 Series in the UAE, highlighting enhanced AI integration

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, October 23, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, Samsung's first tablets purposefully built for AI. The premium hardware includes 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays — the ideal canvas for the intuitive S Pen bundled with both models. Performance upgrades for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra include an 18% increase in CPU, a 28% increase in GPU and a 14% increase in NPU efficiency compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.



This improved processing power enables faster and more responsive AI features, which are now easily accessible with written prompts using the new Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboards to customise AI assistant. Cutting-edge software includes features such as Note Assist and Drawing Assist, optimised for the tablet form factor. The Galaxy Tab S10 Series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem. Robust Samsung Knox security ensures data privacy and control, while innovative materials underscore Samsung's commitment to a more sustainable future.



Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "The Galaxy Tab S10 Series represents a significant leap forward in tablet technology, seamlessly integrating AI capabilities to enhance productivity, creativity, and the overall user experience. With its powerful performance, stunning display, and innovative productivity features, the new Series sets new benchmarks for the tablet form factor. We're also excited to offer an exceptional value offer to ensure our customers get the most out of their new devices, cementing Samsung's position as a leader in AI-driven mobile innovation."



Peak Performance on the Go

Built on Samsung's legacy of providing powerful experiences, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ harness significant leaps in AI processing power to deliver a supercharged, lag-free experience. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra includes a more than 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU and 14% increase in NPU efficiency compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Coupled with long-lasting battery life and Super-Fast Charging, the Galaxy Tab S10 Series allows the device to be used for longer, with less time spent waiting for it to charge.



Elegant Build Quality, Mesmerising Display

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's 14.6-inch display and Galaxy Tab S10+'s 12.4-inch display both feature cutting-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and offer a vibrant yet natural viewing experience, even outdoors. Every detail remains clear from any angle and in any environment with advanced anti-reflective technology, minimising distracting glare and reducing reflection rate. The Series' quad speaker setup is further enhanced with AI-powered Dialogue Boost, which amplifies voices over unwanted noise to create ultra-clear audio. And for use on the go, the Galaxy Tab S10 Series offers uncompromised durability with an IP68 rating4 further protected by enhanced Armor Aluminium — built to handle bumps and scrapes to use anytime, anywhere.



Work Smarter, Achieve True Creativity

The Galaxy Tab S10 Series offers an efficient experience — enhancing productivity — and serves as the ideal canvas to let out your creative side.



Note Assist and the intuitive S Pen make note-taking a breeze on the tablet's large display. Schoolwork, note-taking and personal journaling become more efficient with automated transcriptions and summaries provided by AI. With PDF Overlay Translation, the Galaxy Tab S10 Series can also seamlessly translate PDFs via an on-screen overlay. Handwriting Help cleans up untidy handwritten notes, too.



• Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra perfect for turning imagination into reality, acting as the ideal creative assistant for overcoming mental roadblocks.



• With Circle to Search with Google on the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, you can Circle to search anything without switching apps. Instantly translate anything you see on your tablet with Google. Without switching apps, you can translate any image, video or text in two taps.



• Quickly get the info you need, then get right back to what you're doing. Circle to Search can even recognise and outline steps for solving physics and math problems.



• The Galaxy S Pen's Air Command with AI provides instant access to Galaxy AI Assistant features without toggling between menus. AI Assistant apps can also be easily launched by the Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard6 with written prompts, making it easier for users to choose between Samsung's Bixby and Google's Gemini for a customised AI experience.



Intelligent Home Device



Galaxy Tab S10 doubles as a Galaxy home AI device, simplifying device management. With large screen-optimised features such as 3D Map View, it's easy to see the status of SmartThings-enabled devices via the SmartThings widget. Users can also enable SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode to easily monitor their devices' energy consumption. Galaxy AI doesn't just enhance life on the go, it also takes the stress out of home life.



The Galaxy Ecosystem, Secure and Expanded



The Galaxy Tab S10 Series expands Galaxy's unique connected experience and third-party app ecosystem, offering new and enhanced apps. The Tab S10 Series provides access to leading third-party apps, including Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Noteshelf 3, Clip Studio Paint, Picsart and Sketchbook. Users can easily control speeds and add dramatic visual effects when editing videos on LumaFusion or seamlessly create content for social media with Picsart's AI design tools. With the Galaxy Tab S10 Series' extensive third-party app ecosystem, there's something for everyone.



Samsung is committed to providing users with choice and control over their devices and their data. With Advanced Intelligence settings, users can choose to disable online data processing to ensure their data remains on-device. Samsung Knox's real-time threat detection and collaborative protection always keep users safe so that they can live life to the fullest.



Until 30 November 2024, UAE customers can enjoy exceptional value with the purchase of Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Series. This limited-time offer includes AED 855 worth of complimentary services and subscriptions, featuring popular platforms like Samsung Entertainer, Anghami, VIU Premium, and Starzplay Sports, as well as a one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. The package is further enhanced with a Galaxy Keyboard Cover Slim, boosting productivity and protection. For those looking to upgrade, Samsung is offering a trade-in program with up to AED 2,500 for an old Tab S10 F. This comprehensive bundle not only showcases the Tab S10's cutting-edge AI capabilities but also provides a rich ecosystem of entertainment, productivity, and accessories to maximize the tablet experience.







