Steven Paul Ushers Triumphant Relaunch Of Atlas Comics On Its 50Th Anniversary At New York Comic Con 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Longtime Atlas Comics fan Jon Voight and Steven Paul, chairman of SP Group/Atlas Comics at Atlas/Seaboard's relaunch.

Crowds gathered for action figure signings and comic giveaways at Atlas/Seaboard's New York Comic Con relaunch.

Devilina, The Hands of The Dragon, Grim Ghost and Phoenix Displayed at Atlas/Seaboard's New York Comic Con relaunch.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steven Paul's SP Media Group announced the successful relaunch of Atlas Comics, a legacy comic book publisher and predecessor of Marvel Comics, at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on the 50th anniversary of its original debut.

The event kicked off on Thursday, October 17 and lasted for the duration of Comic Con, ending on Sunday, October 20.

The new title of the brand is Atlas/Seaboard which has an exclusive partnership with Walmart to distribute classic merchandise, a line of collectible action figures with Mego Toys, a line of apparel with Mad Engine, and the development of a live-action film with Paramount Pictures.

Photographed at NYCC is longtime Atlas Comics fan Jon Voight and Steven Paul, chairman of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics, who connected with fans lined up for action figure signings and comic book giveaways as crowds gathered to be a part of the relaunch.

Following the relaunch, Paul is expanding the Atlas/Seaboard brand into new media, including film and television. One of Atlas/Seaboard's most popular characters, Devilina, will be reprised in a live-action film that is in development with Paramount Pictures, drawing from the original story about a young girl that finds out that she is the sister of Satan who must choose between good and evil.

In addition to Devilina, Atlas/Seaboard plans to leverage its unique legacy to renew other key titles, including Phoenix, Grim Ghost, and Hands of the Dragon.

“Relaunching Atlas Comics marks the start of a thrilling new wave of content that we can't wait to unleash for fans old and new to enjoy,” said Paul.“I'm incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from fans at New York Comic Con who joined us to celebrate our beloved characters, and I look forward to growing the brand as a stand-out name in today's media landscape, just as Atlas Comics did when it initially debuted 50 years ago.”

The relaunch of Atlas Comics is being led by Steven Paul, who organized a booth at NYCC to share a first look at the new collectible action figures made available by Walmart. The action figures were signed by Marty Abrams, president of Mego Toys, Jason Goodman, publisher and grandson of Atlas Comic's founder Martin Goodman, Jeff Rovin, Atlas/Seaboard's former editor-in-chief and writer of the best-selling Tom Clancy's Op-Center novels, Ric Meyers, Atlas/Seaboard's assistant editor and writer, and Larry Hama, award-winning comic writer and artist. Joined by the team was legendary actor and Hollywood icon Jon Voight, a longtime fan of Atlas Comics who arrived to witness the relaunch and take photographs with fans.

The booth also included giveaways, reprinted comic issues, a costume contest, and limited-edition clothing based on its most popular characters.

“Atlas Comics' characters were groundbreaking for their time -- flawed, relatable, complex men and women facing challenges on a scale never before seen in comics,” said Jeff Rovin, Atlas/Seaboard's former editor-in-chief and writer of the best-selling Tom Clancy's Op-Center novels.“Our epic, genre-spanning, massively interconnected universe remains the bedrock of the brand's unique identity. It was exciting to meet with fans at the relaunch and discuss Atlas/Seaboard's heritage and to assure them of our commitment to creating new multi-media stories while continuing Atlas' journey as an independent publisher serving the comic book community.”

About Atlas/Seaboard

Atlas/Seaboard is the relaunched name for Atlas Comics, which was originally founded in the 1950s and reimagined in the 1970s under Seaboard Periodicals, known for its diverse lineup of characters and genres. With a rich legacy and a roster of iconic titles like Devilina and Grim Ghost, Atlas has returned to the forefront of the comic and entertainment industries. Now under SP Media Group, Atlas/Seaboard is expanding into multimedia, including film and television, while staying true to its roots in dynamic storytelling.

Kevin Pryor

PR Representatives for Atlas/Seaboard

+1 212-805-3057

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.