Health & Wellness Visionary And Grammy-Nominated Producer Frank Fitzpatrick Launches SOUL VISION To Amplify The Healing Power Of Music

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring Iconic Artists Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton,

Ziggy Marley, and More; Part I - NEO Releases October 23rd

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUL VISION , a new and wellness initiative celebrating the healing power of Soul music and the global impact of writer/producer Frank Fitzpatrick launches today with SOUL VISION, Pt. 1 – NEO .

"Many people have a hard time making the connection between music and health, despite all the scientific literature, case studies, and books on the subject,"

says Fitzpatrick, one of the world's foremost authorities on science-backed music for health and human potential. "The mission of SOUL VISION is to create a positive impact through the healing power of music while providing a resonant backdrop for timely and critical work at the forefront of health and wellness."

In his four decades in the music and wellness industries,

Motown-born Grammy-nominated, and multi-platinum producer Frank Fitzpatrick has emerged a visionary at the intersection of music and health. Having served as Apple's first Music & Health Specialist and faculty for Singularity University's Exponential Medicine, Frank has written and spoken extensively about the subject as a best-selling author, journalist, TED speaker, and philanthropic entrepreneur.

"Through all of my work – be it in health, media, or technology," continues Fitzpatrick "my purpose remains the same: to help people find calm in the midst of chaos and thrive in the face of challenge. Redefining the future of music as medicine is at the heart of it".

release, from Amplified Media and Virgin Music Group, features previously unavailable tracks spotlighting Fitzpatrick's collaborations with Neo-Soul legends like Jill Scott, Van Hunt, and Les Nubians.

album –- releasing November 20th -- is a stunning 16-track collection that showcases his additional collaborations with iconic Soul and socially conscious hip-hop artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Ziggy Marley, K'naan, Brownstone, Nneka, Talib Kweli, KRS-One, and Jazz of Dru Hill.

aims to create positive change while supporting at-risk youth in the face a global mental health pandemic. Proceeds from the project will benefit EarthTones, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people with the healing and transformative power of music.

will be available for streaming and purchase on all music platforms (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, etc).

To learn more about SOUL VISION , visit SoulVision. More about Frank Fitzpatrick is at FrankFitzpatrick . For details about EarthTones visit EarthTones.

Media Contact:

Janell Barrett-Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE SOUL VISION

