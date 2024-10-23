Opkey Partners With De Novo Solutions To Accelerate Digital Transformation Through AI-Powered Test Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opkey , a leading provider of AI-powered no-code test solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with de Novo Solutions, a multi-award-winning company based in Wales, UK. This collaboration aims to integrate Opkey's advanced test automation into de Novo Solution's suite of industry-leading solutions, helping organizations speed up software testing, cut costs, and deliver high-quality, thoroughly tested software that users can trust and deploy faster.Key Goals of the Partnership-Seamless Integration with de Novo Solutions Offerings: The partnership aims to integrate Opkey's powerful no-code automation platform into de Novo Solutions' Testing as a ServiceTM (TaaSTM), offerings and OdysseaTM industry cloud solutions, streamlining testing processes for more efficient operations.-Sector-Specific Solutions: The collaboration will deliver tailored test automation for Local and Central Government, as well as Secondary Education (Multi-Academy Trusts), addressing the unique challenges faced by these sectors.-Enhanced Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow Support: Opkey's platform will be integrated into de Novo's Value as a ServiceTM (VaaSTM) managed services offering, enhancing the delivery and maintenance of Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow applications.Benefits for Users-Automated Complex Testing Processes: The collaboration simplifies the testing of enterprise software with intelligent automation significantly reducing manual effort and minimizing human error.-Faster, More Trusted Software Releases: Users benefit from faster, more reliable software releases, ensuring a seamless experience and helping them stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.-Reduced Operational Costs: Automation and streamlined processes significantly cut down on operational costs, making it more affordable for organizations to manage their software testing needs.-Improved Agility: By reducing human intervention and increasing efficiency, the partnership enables users to be more agile in responding to business needs and technology changes.Pankaj Goel , CEO of Opkey, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating:“This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in our mission to simplify and automate testing for enterprise software. By integrating Opkey's no-code platform with de Novo's innovative industry solutions, we are empowering our clients to achieve unprecedented levels of automation and quality in their software delivery. This partnership not only enhances the agility of our customers but also delivers real, measurable benefits in terms of speed, efficiency, and cost savings.”Lisa Chamberlain, Head of Testing at de Novo Solutions, echoed the sentiment, quoting, "Partnering with Opkey aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient testing services. By integrating their advanced automation capabilities into our Testing as a ServiceTM proposition, as well as our wider OdysseaTM, and Value as a ServiceTM offerings, we can now provide our clients with faster, more trusted software releases, ultimately enhancing their digital transformation journeys. de Novo is committed to delivery excellence in everything we do, and our collaboration with Opkey underpins this."About OpkeyOpkey is an AI-powered, no-code test automation platform that empowers enterprises to automate testing with unparalleled speed, coverage, and reliability. Its advanced AI-driven solutions enable continuous testing across a wide range of enterprise applications, ensuring high-quality software delivery and faster time to market.About de Novo SolutionsHeadquartered in Langstone, South Wales, de Novo Solutions specializes in delivering personalized, data-driven digital experiences across Finance, Procurement, HR, and Payroll functions. Founded in 2021, de Novo has quickly become a leader in the experience economy, providing innovative solutions such as Testing as a ServiceTM (TaaSTM), industry cloud solutions (OdysseaTM), and Value as a ServiceTM (VaaSTM) for Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow applications.For more information about de Novo Solutions, please visit .Media Contacts

Pankaj Goel

Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA

+1 408-212-7950

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.