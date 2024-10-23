President Ilham Aliyev Met With President Of The Republic Of Srpska Of Bosnia And Herzegovina In Kazan
Date
10/23/2024 10:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 23, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, met with Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of
Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Kazan,
Azernews reports.
