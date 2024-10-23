UAEU and Educhain Set Digital Transformation Benchmark with UAE PASS Digital Vault

(MENAFNEditorial) Al Ain, UAE, 23 October, 2024, Massive Media: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has become the first university in the UAE to integrate UAE PASS Digital Vault, marking a monumental step in digital transformation for higher education in the region.



This initiative enhances the digital experience for the university’s alumni, enabling them to securely access their university records such as attested documents, transcripts and diploma through UAE PASS.



UAE PASS, the national digital identity and signature platform, is designed to simplify and secure interactions with various services. By adopting this technology, UAEU is at the forefront of enhancing service delivery in the educational sector.



"We are excited to lead in adopting technologies that enrich our educational framework," said Afraa Al Shamsi, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at United Arab Emirates University. "Our successful partnership with Educhain has been crucial in this integration, reflecting our commitment to embracing innovative solutions for academic and research excellence, she added.



The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) also expressed its support for this milestone. This initiative is a clear example of how digital transformation can enhance service delivery and security for users.



Educhain, known for its expertise in digital credentialing and blockchain solutions, played a key role in this project. The integration of UAE PASS at UAEU is a testament to Educhain’s commitment to empowering educational institutions.



Collaborating with UAEU on this project has been a remarkable journey," said Gary Liang, Director of Educhain. "This integration is not just a technological advancement; it signifies a transformative step towards a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly digital ecosystem for higher education in the UAE. We at Educhain are honoured to support UAEU in our shared mission to innovate and lead in the digital age, to create an infrastructure of trust for academic institutions, he added.



This initiative aligns with the UAE government's broader vision of fostering digital transformation and innovation across all sectors. By pioneering this integration, UAEU is setting a precedent for other educational institutions in the region to follow.





MENAFN23102024000070016458ID1108811158