Symmetry Systems , the data+AI security company, today announced a significant expansion of its Data+AI Security and DSPM capabilities to combat the emerging thre at of ConfusedPilot . This enhancement further strengthens Symmetry's commitment to ensuring the safe adoption of Gen AI technologies, particularly Microsoft Copilot and other AI agents within modern organizations. The expanded product line helps organizations secure their data estate against emerging threats when indexed by AI agents like Copilot, offering businesses comprehensive protection against sophisticated attacks that could manipulate AI-assisted decision-making processes.

Addressing the ConfusedPilot Threat

ConfusedPilot attacks, a term coined by University of Texas at Austin students mentored by Symmetry CEO Dr. Mohit Tiwari, represent a new class of threats targeting RAG-based systems like Microsoft Copilot. These attacks can lead to the dissemination of misinformation, potentially compromising critical decision-making processes within enterprises.

"The research into ConfusedPilot attacks highlights the asymmetry of AI security threats - these attacks are as easy as uploading a file, but defending against them is difficult," said Dr. Mohit Tiwari, CEO of Symmetry Systems. "Our enhanced Data+AI Security suite now provides robust protection against Confused Pilot attacks, ensuring that organizations can confidently leverage AI technologies without compromising data integrity or decision-making processes."

Key Features of the Enhanced Data+AI Security Suite

This enhanced product line offers six key capabilities:



Advanced Document Scanning: Utilizes Symmetry's advanced data discovery and classification algorithms to identify potentially malicious documents that could be used in ConfusedPilot attacks.

Content Integrity Monitoring: Implements checks to monitor the origin, authenticity and integrity of data used by RAG-based systems, and alert on changes by unauthorized personnel.

Decision Impact Analysis: Provides insights into how potentially compromised data could affect enterprise decision-making processes.

Prompt Monitoring: Searches, monitors, and alerts on suspicious prompts being used across the enterprise.

Information Flow Barriers: Implements Data Firewalls to segment data sources for users, ensuring appropriate access controls. External Data Source Alerting: Monitors and alerts on the use of external data sources that could potentially introduce vulnerabilities.

Comprehensive Protection for the AI Era

This update to Symmetry's Data+AI Security suite complements Symmetry's existing capabilities and offers businesses a holistic approach to Data+AI security, covering everything from deployment readiness to ongoing threat protection.

"As organizations rapidly adopt AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, the need for cohesive security measures that look at both the data+AI has never been more critical," added Tiwari. "Our expanded capabilities not only address immediate threats but also prepare businesses for the future of AI in the workplace."

Availability and Implementation

The enhanced Data+AI Security suite with ConfusedPilot protection is available as an add-on for existing Symmetry Systems customers and will be offered to all new clients. Symmetry's team of expert consultants is prepared to assist organizations in implementing these new features and integrating them into their existing security frameworks.

Find our more at the Data+AI Security Summit 2024

For those interested in learning more about ConfusedPilot and other emerging threats in the AI security landscape, we invite you to join us at the Symmetry Data+AI Security Summit 2024. This event will bring together industry experts, researchers, and practitioners to discuss the latest developments in AI security. For more information and to register, please visit:



To learn more about Symmetry Systems or to request a demo, please visit or follow us on X , Facebook or LinkedIn .

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the Data+AI Security company. Our platform is engineered specifically to address modern data security and privacy challenges at scale from the data out, providing organizations the ability to innovate with confidence. With total visibility into what data you have, where it lives, who can access it, and how it's being used, Symmetry safeguards your organization's data from misuse, insider threats, and cybercriminals, as well as unintended exposure of sensitive IP and personal information through use of generative AI technologies.

Symmetry works with structured and unstructured data in all major clouds (AWS, GCP, Azure), SaaS storage services (e.g. OneDrive), and on-premise databases and data lakes. It is deployable in the most strictly regulated environments; as a read-only service, it inherits all your security and compliance controls (e.g.

FedRamp). That's why the most innovative Fortune 50 financial service providers, manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and federal agencies rely on Symmetry to protect their crown jewel data.

Powered by best-in-class AI, Symmetry provides organizations with the necessary toolkit to minimize data posture risks, demonstrate compliance, and react to threats and policy violations in real time. Symmetry solves challenging problems for customers with ease, ranging from classifying custom data types, reducing data blast radius and attack surface, detecting

ransomware attacks, enforcing least-privilege access, and more.

Born from the award-winning and DARPA funded Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors like ForgePoint, Prefix Capital, and others. Symmetry is proud to be the only vendor of its kind to be both recognized as a "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and achieve AWS Security Competency in Data Protection.

Innovate with confidence with Symmetry.



