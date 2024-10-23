Punyam Has Started HSE Management System Certification Consultancy Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam is excited to start the HSE management system certification consultancy for Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Management Systems. The HSE consultants help businesses of all kinds and sizes obtain cost-effective ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification. To obtain HSE Certification based on these standards, they offer support for the implementation of a health, safety, and environmental (HSE) management system. Implementing occupational and safety management systems and obtaining ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification are areas in which the team of HSE consultants has vast experience. They assist businesses in reducing their environmental effects, enhancing worker health and safety, and proving compliance.



Punyam is a well-known Indian HSE consultants that provides full-service solutions for environmental management and occupational health and safety system implementation. HSE certification is given out by accredited certification bodies by ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 regulations. For a business to manage environmental and OH&S issues, meet compliance requirements, handle opportunities and risks, and improve performance, HSE management systems are essential. Any company can benefit from Punyam's expertise in these fields, which guarantees successful and efficient implementation.



Punyam also offers HSE documents and training resources like HSE lead auditor training, HSE certified auditor training, HSE awareness training, HSE lead implementer training, HSE documents kit, and HSE auditor training ppt kit. The HSE auditor training course includes Audio video lectures, Handouts, Audit checklists, and Session exams. The ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards must be followed by anybody interested in conducting an HSE audit, including managers, consultants, and experts. They could also be top management representatives, technical specialists, HSE consultants, or people who want to work in HSE audits. Maintaining adherence to these standards depends on these roles. There are lots of benefits of the course like, user login anywhere or any time, 24/7 accessible, cost-effective and time efficient, and so on.



The HSE documentation kit for ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 is a complete tool that helps businesses set up an integrated management system. It contains forms, checklists, SOPs, policies, procedures, and a thorough HSE manual. HSE registers of rules and regulations, exhibits, standard operating procedures, required procedures, EHSMS system forms and templates, aspect-impact and HIRA samples, an HSE audit checklist, and an integrated system manual are all included in the kit. The documents can be altered to meet particular needs and are prepared by ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 criteria. The product is straightforward to use and understand, written in plain English, and subsequent versions. Under the direction of seasoned experts, the HSE consultant team created the kit.



About Punyam

Punyam is one of India's top suppliers of ISO certification consultancy services and management systems. They impact major international and national management systems standards such as FSSC 22000, RC 14001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 50001, BRC food, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, and 5S. The food, pharmaceutical, building, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, education, automotive, oil and petrochemical, electrical, and textile industries are just a few of the sectors that profit from these services.







