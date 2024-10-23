Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Meets With His Kyrgyz Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov, Azernews reports.

At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were played accompanied by a military orchestra.

The meeting discussed the prospects for developing military, military-technical and military educational cooperation between the 2 countries. Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on regional security and a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting concluded with signing Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2025 between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.