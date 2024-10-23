Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Meets With His Kyrgyz Counterpart
Date
10/23/2024 7:10:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan,
met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan,
Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov, Azernews
reports.
At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the Ministry of
Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Defense Ministers passed along
the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were
played accompanied by a military orchestra.
The meeting discussed the prospects for developing military,
military-technical and military educational cooperation between the
2 countries. Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on regional
security and a number of issues of common interest.
The meeting concluded with signing Bilateral Military
Cooperation Plan for 2025 between the Defense Ministries of
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108810623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.