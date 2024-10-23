Russian-manufactured tanks experience renovation in India

(MENAFN) India has successfully completed an extensive overhaul of its fleet of Russian-manufactured T-90 Bhishma tanks, significantly enhancing their operational capabilities and extending their lifespan by at least 20 years. This major initiative, reported by Indian sources, reflects the country's commitment to maintaining and upgrading its military assets.



The T-90 tanks in question were initially assembled from Russian-supplied kits at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Tamil Nadu, a process that began in the early 2000s. Currently, the Indian military operates approximately 1,300 T-90 vehicles, which are vital to its armored capabilities.



The overhaul process involved a thorough dismantling of the tanks at the 505 Army Base Workshop located in Delhi Cantonment. Technicians meticulously rebuilt the tanks, integrating new components and upgraded systems to ensure their functionality and performance. Footage released by ANI showcases Indian personnel engaged in the intricate process of disassembling older models and fitting them with advanced parts.



According to unnamed officials cited by the Hindustan Times, this overhaul not only guarantees the tanks' operational readiness but also equips them for diverse terrain conditions. One official emphasized that the process has effectively provided these critical military assets with a "new lease of life."



In addition to this overhaul, there are ongoing collaborative efforts between India and Russia in defense manufacturing. Earlier this year, Rosoboronexport, Russia’s arms export agency, commenced the production of 3VBM17 ‘Mango’ rounds with armor-piercing sub-caliber shells in India. This initiative aligns with New Delhi’s 'Make in India' strategy, which aims to bolster domestic defense manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.



The successful completion of the T-90 tank overhaul marks a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its military readiness and self-sufficiency in defense capabilities. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, the ability to maintain and upgrade existing military hardware becomes increasingly crucial for national security.

