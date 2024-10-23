Chinese Immersion School Celebrates Top Rankings In Oregon Standardized Assessments For Math And ELA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students in 3rd grade math class at Hope Chinese Charter School

Hope Chinese Charter School grants students and staff an additional day off for winter break and celebrates benefits of language immersion education.

- Marilyn Mi, Head of SchoolBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Chinese Charter School (HCCS) is celebrating the Oregon Department of Education's standardized assessment results which place them as the #1 school in Oregon for school-wide math proficiency with 88% percent of students testing proficient or above. In addition, HCCS had the 4th highest percentage in the state for school-wide English Language Arts (ELA) proficiency.To acknowledge the outstanding efforts of students and staff, HCCS is printing a commemorative t-shirt for students and staff and the school board has approved granting an additional day off for winter break on December 20th.HCCS is a tuition free, K-8 Chinese immersion school that started in 2012 in Beaverton, Oregon. The school's unique Chinese immersion program, which offers a multilingual and multicultural education, has not only fostered bilingual proficiency but led to exceptional performance in core academic subjects.While less than half of Oregon students tested proficient in ELA and less than a third tested proficient in math, as noted in a recent article by OPB , HCCS is very proud that the percentage of students who are proficient in these subjects at their Chinese immersion school is so high.“We are celebrating with our students and staff. It is great for them to see the results of their dedication and perseverance,” said Marilyn Mi, Head of School.“We are incredibly proud of our students' hard work, particularly in math, where they have outperformed their peers across the state. Especially last years' 4th & 5th grade classes who were the #1 grade level cohort in the state for math.”Out of all elementary schools Oregon, HCCS ranked #2 for school-wide ELA proficiency, even though they are a Chinese immersion school. This is remarkable because HCCS students receive less instructional time in English (as low as 35% of the day in grades K-2 and only 50% of the day in grades 3-5) compared to their counterparts in other schools. In addition, 19% of students at Hope are identified as English Language Learners, and some are even learning English and Chinese as second and third languages.In a time when educational challenges abound, Hope Chinese Charter School sees this achievement as a powerful reminder of the benefits of language immersion programs and what is possible with commitment, innovation, and student-centered learning.“This success proves that a multilingual education does not hinder student academic achievement or English language proficiency,” added Mi.“We believe in educating not just bilingual students, but also well-rounded learners who excel in all aspects of their education and life.”Hope has consistently ranked the #1 Best Charter Elementary and #2 Best Charter Middle School in Oregon on Niche and remains dedicated to nurturing the next generation of multilingual leaders and innovators in an increasingly global world.For more information about Hope Chinese Charter School, see their website for upcoming informational sessions:Middle School Info Night: Thursday October 24th, 2024 at 6:30PMOpen House: Saturday, November 9th, 2024 at 10AM

