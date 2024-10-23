Capital Bank Supports Jordanian Artists and Sponsors Exclusive Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing commitment to enriching Jordan’s cultural landscape and providing exceptional experiences for its clients, Capital Bank announced sponsoring an exclusive art exhibition organized by the MMAG Foundation, titled “The Greatest Sound is Sparse; The Grandest Sight is Formless.” The event attracted prominent figures from Jordan’s artistic and business communities, along with the bank's key clients.

This sponsorship underscores Capital Bank's dedication to curating unique experiences for its clients while promoting local talent. The event provided Jordanian artists with a prestigious platform to present their work to an influential audience, further enhancing their visibility within elite circles.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank expressed her pride in supporting the initiative. "Capital Bank’s involvement in the local art scene highlights our commitment to fostering culture and creativity in Jordan. We are continuously working to offer our clients experiences that go beyond traditional banking, creating opportunities that enrich their engagement with us. Art is a vital form of cultural expression and community building, and this collaboration marks another important step in our efforts to strengthen our connections with the wider Jordanian community."

Through this sponsorship, Capital Bank reinforces its dedication to establishing strong relationships with its clients by delivering meaningful and culturally significant experiences. Additionally, the bank’s support of the exhibition solidifies its role as a prominent supporter of the arts and a key contributor to the development of local talent.







