Top Events On October 23: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Meet Cyclone Dana To Intensify HUL, Godrej Properties Results And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events on October 23: Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet today on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. Moroever, Priyanka Gandhi will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Speaking of business news, key companies including SBI Life Insurance, Godrej Properties, TVS Motor among others are set to announce their Q2 results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan . The meeting will take place in the wake of an agreement between India and China to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election today, October 23. After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi's candidature for the Waynad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi's nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

The IMD stated that the depression is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Schools to remain closed from Oct 23 to 26 in seven districts of West Bengal including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata.

Several major Indian companies, including Andhra Cements, Arfin India Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Bacil Pharma, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bajaj Holding, Birls Corporation, Birlasoft, Fino payments, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Industries, SBI Life Insurance, Thyrocare Technologies, TVS Motor, TVS Holdings are set to release their Q2 financial results on October 23.



In view of IMD's 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in the city, Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday, October 23 as a“precautionary measure and in the interest of students”.