Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Innovative New Non-Invasive Jawline Contouring Procedure

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Before and after results of non-invasive jawline contouring by Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Simon Ourian, a world-renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology, has introduced a revolutionary non-invasive jawline contouring at Epione Beverly Hills. This treatment offers patients an alternative to surgical jawline enhancement. This new approach is designed to sculpt and redefine the jawline without requiring invasive surgery, providing natural-looking results with minimal downtime.

As more individuals seek ways to improve their appearance without undergoing surgery, Dr. Simon Ourian's innovative jawline contouring procedure uses advanced techniques that combine fillers, Botox, and precise sculpting to create a defined, youthful jawline. Unlike surgical methods, this procedure is quick, virtually painless, and requires little to no recovery time-making it ideal for patients looking for effective, long-lasting results without the risks and pain of surgery.

“People from all over the world come to Beverly Hills looking for non-invasive solutions that deliver surgical-like results,” says Dr. Simon Ourian.“The new jawline contouring procedure offers my patients the ability to enhance their natural beauty without the recovery time of surgery. I believe this is a game-changer in the world of cosmetics.”

This non-invasive jawline contouring treatment involves the use of dermal fillers tailored to the patient's facial structure, combined with neurotoxin injections that relax specific muscles around the jaw to refine its appearance. Patients enjoy enhanced facial symmetry, reduced signs of aging, and a more chiseled profile, all in under an hour.

Key Benefits of Non-Invasive Jawline Contouring:

- No Surgery Required: Attain a more sculpted jawline without the need for incisions or anesthesia.

- Minimal Downtime: Patients can return to their daily routines almost immediately after the procedure.

- Personalized Results: Dr. Ourian customizes each treatment to the individual facial structure and aesthetic goals of the patient.

- Long-Lasting Impact: While non-invasive, the effects of this procedure can last for years, depending on individual factors.

With decades of experience and a clientele that includes some of the world's most recognizable faces, Dr. Simon Ourian continues to pioneer innovative non-surgical treatments at Epione Beverly Hills. His technical expertise allows him to deliver results that enhance natural beauty while maintaining the patient's individuality.

To learn more about Dr. Simon Ourian's new jawline contouring procedure or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call/text (310)651-6267

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills:

Dr. Simon Ourian is a leading expert in cosmetic dermatology, known for his work in non-invasive aesthetic procedures. As the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, Dr. Simon Ourian has created revolutionary treatments that attract patients from all over the world. Epione leads the beauty industry with innovative solutions for skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and anti-aging.

