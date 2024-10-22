Questex’S Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech And Fierce Pharma Unveil The 2024 Innovation Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcases Outstanding Innovation Driving Improvements and Transforming the Industries
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma today announce the finalists of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards . Both awards programs showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare and life sciences industries.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 finalists in healthcare and life sciences,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare.“As we reviewed the submissions we saw the power of innovation – how these companies dared to think differently and create something new. We applaud the finalists on their commitment to innovation. We look forward to seeing who comes out on top later this year.”
The Healthcare Innovation Awards finalists are:
Artificial Intelligence Solutions
AKASA GenAI-Powered Revenue Cycle Solutions; AKASA ArteraAI Prostate Test; Artera CaRi-Heart ® Technology; Caristo Diagnostics Phoenix; Sword Health Volta AF-XplorerTMVolta, Medical
Clinical Information Management
Avo DecisionRx Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) platform; DecisionRx, Inc. Elaborate Inbasket Platform; Elaborate Hixny's Snapshot; Hixny Optain Resolve; Optain
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence
DSO Analytics; Overjet Freshpaint Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform; Innovaccer Inc. MDaudit MDClone ADAMS platform; MDClone BioIntelliSense BioButton medical-grade wearable for continuous vital sign monitoring from in-hospital to home; BioIntelliSense, Inc.
Digital/Mobile Health Solutions
Cionic Neural Sleeve; CIONIC Foodsmart Outcomes4Me Cancer Care; Outcomes4Me Inc. Xealth Digital Health Platform; Xealth
Financial/Operational Solutions
CR NoteGuardAI; CentralReach Edifecs Healthcare Interoperability Cloud; Edifecs HSBlox CureAlign® Platform; HSBlox RE Assist; Real Endpoints Zelis Health Bill Assist; Zelis
Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions
Carrum Health FarmboxRx Innovaccer's Care Management Solution; Innovaccer Inc. p2FA Connect; Nucleotrace Zio® ECG monitoring service; iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
The Life Sciences Innovation Awards finalists are:
AI Innovation
AI-based pathology; BostonGene Apollo Intelligence Next-Generation Platform for Market Insights; Apollo Intelligence EMLy; Etcembly Ltd GenialisTM krasID; Genialis
Biotech Innovation
Coya Therapeutics, COYA 302; Coya Therapeutics Fridge-free Vaccine & Pharmaceutical Technology; Stablepharma Ltd NeuroKaire Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine); Verona Pharma
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence
EncompaaS Rebate Management; EncompaaS Patient timeline from unstructured data; BostonGene The DNAnexus-built Research Analysis Platform for UK Biobank; DNAnexus Truveta Language Model; Truveta
Digital Health Solutions
juli; juliInc. NOWINCLUDED Powered by Acclinate; Acclinate Viz HCMTM; Viz.ai, Inc. Zio® ECG monitoring service; iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
Drug Delivery Technology
Retargeted Antibody AAV Platform; Regeneron COUR Nanoparticle Platform; COUR Pharmaceuticals enFuse Wearable Drug Delivery System; Enable Injections Nasdepi; Belhaven Biopharma
Medical Device Innovation
MiniMed 780G system; Medtronic RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy; RefleXion Medical Symani Surgical System; MMI (Medical Microinstruments) Tandem Mobi; Tandem Diabetes Care Terran Biosciences' NM-101; Terran Biosciences Vibrant; Vibrant Gastro
Technology Innovation
ASCEND; BenchSci Cellares Cell Shuttle + Cell Q; Cellares Luminopia; Luminopia, Inc. OcuLenz AR for individuals with AMD; Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.
Two expert panels of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry. Meet the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards judges here and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards judges here .
Award winners will be announced on December 2, 2024.
