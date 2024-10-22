Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol Leader's Senate Testimony Highlights Work To Combat Scams Targeting Older Adults

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Gilmer Moore, program director for the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, testified before the Senate Special Committee on Aging on September 19 in Washington, D.C. to underscore the vital work of Area Agencies on Aging and the Aging in fighting scammers and fraudsters who prey on older adults and people with disabilities.

Moore highlighted the significant role of the Senior Medicare Patrol Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) program - organizations federally funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL) to educate Medicare beneficiaries on how to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud, errors and abuse – in educating beneficiaries and caregivers. She credited their impact on collaborative efforts with Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and a Center for Independent Living, which include:



Public education about fraud through exhibits at health and senior fairs throughout the state

Group presentations

Individual counseling sessions

Statewide social media updates Resources and marketing campaigns via television and print media

"Educating our community about Medicare fraud is crucial," Moore said. "Through our partnerships and outreach efforts, we empower older adults to detect potential Medicare fraud and protect themselves from scams."

Moore also raised the alarm about the critical threats facing this vulnerable population, discussing common scams encountered by her program, such as those involving orthotic braces, urinary catheters, genetic testing scams, and deceptive phone or email communications.

To combat these and other scams, she urged all Medicare enrollees and their caregivers to review their Medicare Summary Notices and Explanation of Benefits closely, and to be on the lookout for duplicate billing, services or products not rendered or received, and services not ordered by their physician.

"Ensuring the financial integrity of Medicare is essential to the millions of Americans who currently depend on it to access comprehensive health care services as well as the thousands of people who become newly eligible for Medicare every day," Moore said in her testimony. "As US citizens, we all need to become better, more conscientious health care consumers and help identify any potential improper payments."

Susan Whittaker, administrative assistant at Lehigh County Aging and Adult Services and a USAging member, shared personal testimony on the impact of these scams on her and her late husband, who was the victim of a scam that siphoned $28,000 from his business and personal bank accounts. Her story highlighted the real-life consequences of fraud and the importance of the work being done by the Senior Medicare Patrol and Area Agencies on Aging.

"I was really sad to see this very intelligent and past business owner become so afraid to read emails and use a phone. It was a huge setback for him, and I think contributed to his worsening health conditions," Whittaker shared in her testimony. "One thing that I learned is that any event such as this has a devastating effect on the victim regardless of the situation and the scam."

Learn more about the hearing and view a recording here . If you have a group or organization that would like a presentation on Medicare fraud and other common scams, please call (317) 205-9201 or email [email protected] .

About IN

SMP

In partnership with Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging, IN SMP's primary goal is to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud, errors and abuse. IN SMP will arm you with the knowledge to identify common scams, safeguard your personal information, identify and dispute billing inaccuracies and avoid unnecessary charges. If you are unable to handle these issues on your own, IN SMP can work with you, your family or caregivers to ensure you're protected. If necessary, IN SMP can also refer you to outside organizations that can intervene. For more information, visit

fraud/ .

