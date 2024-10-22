Cambria Opens New Showroom In Portland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cambria Showroom Located at 10159 SW Commerce Circle, Wilsonville, OR

New Location Offers Residential and Commercial Design Partners Enhanced Access to an Expansive Design Palette

PORTLAND, MN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cambria , the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new showroom in the greater Portland area. The new showroom marks a significant commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality quartz surfaces in the region.

Located at 10159 SW Commerce Circle, Wilsonville, OR, the new showroom is well positioned for residential and commercial design community demand. Located on I-5, the new showroom provides easy reach of Southern OR and to the surrounding neighborhoods of the greater Portland area.

The Portland Showroom has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the high standards synonymous with Cambria. It will feature a curated selection of Cambria's expansive design palette, including newly released designs, full slabs, and striking vignettes showcasing kitchen, reception, and vertical applications.

Since entering the quartz business in 2000, Cambria has steadily expanded its presence across North America with over 30 showrooms, galleries, and sales and distribution centers. Today, the demand for Cambria's quartz surfaces has grown exponentially, prompting additional locations to accommodate market needs and provide enhanced opportunities for our partners in the region.

“We are thrilled to be showcasing the Cambria designs in the Portland area, the design community has been asking for this for quite some time. It is gratifying to see it come to fruition for our customers and their clientele,” said Arik Tendler, Chief Sales Officer at Cambria.

This new showroom represents Cambria's ongoing dedication to innovation, quality, and customer service, reinforcing its position as a leader in the quartz surface industry. Conveniently located, the new showroom is open to the public for slab viewing Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, offering a wide range of designs made from exceptionally pure quartz. As a family-owned company, Cambria is committed to providing innovative solutions for the building and design industry while prioritizing customer satisfaction. With a nationwide network of showrooms and distribution centers, Cambria continues to revolutionize the industry with its superior quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found at Find a Retailer or by visiting CambriaUSA. #MyCambria

For more information about Cambria and its American-made quartz surfaces, visit CambriaUSA or contact Kathy Jalivay, Director, Public Relations (763-486-5179, ...).

