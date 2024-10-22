Animal Surgical Center Celebrates Successful Youth Day Event In Oceanside

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youth Day Group Photo

Inspiring the next generation of animal care specialists.

- Alyssa Rodriguez, Veterinary AssistantOCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Surgical Center is thrilled to announce the resounding success of our recent Youth Day event. Bringing together animal lovers and aspiring young veterinarians, the event exceeded expectations by fostering an educational and fun-filled atmosphere that inspired the next generation of pet care professionals.Held on Sept. 21, 2024, in honor of Responsible Pet Ownership Day, Youth Day was designed to engage children with a keen interest in veterinary medicine and animal care. The event enabled children to learn about the vast opportunities they will have to make a difference in the lives of animals as they get older. Led by our incredible team of veterinary assistants and technicians, attendees witnessed informative presentations, participated in educational games, and had engaging discussions about animal medicine, responsible pet ownership, and animal rescue, allowing them to explore the fascinating world of animal healthcare.“We are incredibly proud of how Youth Day turned out,” said Alyssa Rodriguez, Veterinary Assistant at ASC and host of the event.“Our goal was to ignite passion for veterinary medicine and animal welfare among young people. The kids were so enthusiastic about participating in all the activities and I was thrilled by their eagerness to learn what we had to share. A lot of the families expressed that they were impressed with our event and would love to return in the future so I feel confident that the kids left feeling happy and inspired.”Highlights of the day included:- Interactive Sessions: Participants engaged with demonstrations on pet health, gaining insights on basic vet procedures and responsible pet ownership- Guided Tours: Attendees had an exclusive tour of our state-of-the-art facility, witnessing firsthand where complex surgical procedures take place.- Q&A with Veterinarians: A lively question-and-answer session allowed children to interact directly with veterinarians, learning about career paths in animal health.- Learning About Animal Rescue: Families met adoptable dogs from Hurley's Heart Bulldog Rescue and learned about the importance of supporting animal welfareThe event attracted a significant number of attendees from Oceanside and surrounding communities, uniting families in the shared appreciation for animals and educating them about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare. The kids left joyously with goodie bags, toy stethoscopes and art they crafted during the event. Families were encouraged to donate to Hurley's Heart Bulldog Rescue in lieu of admission.The success of Youth Day at Oceanside is a testament to our community's commitment to nurturing future veterinarians. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who participated, volunteered, or supported this event-including our dedicated team whose hard work made it possible.Looking ahead, Animal Surgical Center plans to host more events aimed at education and community involvement. Stay tuned for announcements about upcoming opportunities designed to further engage young minds in the rewarding field of veterinary care.About Animal Surgical CenterThe Animal Surgical Center is dedicated to providing exceptional veterinary care through innovative techniques and compassionate service. Our team of experienced surgeons and support staff are committed to advancing animal health while fostering community partnerships and education.For more information on this event or future initiatives by the Animal Surgical Center, please visit their website or follow them on Instagram , where you may also watch their Youth Day video.For media inquires, please refer to the contact information provided below.

Karla Hojas

Animal Surgical Center

+1 516-776-7127

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.