KSA And UAE Hand Tools Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2027 To Reach $476.80 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KSA and UAE Hand Tools Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2027 | To Reach $476.80 Million

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2019, the tools storage segment dominated the KSA and UAE hand tools market , followed by the wrench segment. The market includes revenue generated by sales of hand tools through wholesalers, retailers, distributors and websites in countries such as KSA and UAE. These tools are sold to individual users as well as professionals for personal and commercial & industrial applications.The KSA and UAE hand tools market forecast was valued at $363.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $476.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.Download Updated Sample PDF:Driving Demands:The KSA and UAE hand tools market is majorly driven by sales of hand tools to individuals and professionals for new construction and maintenance in construction, automobile, oil & gas and other industries. In addition, the high market price of power tools leads to increase in sales of hand tools. However, the power tools manufacturers are developing and launching low-cost power tools in the market, which acts as a restraint to the KSA and UAE hand tools market growth.In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in overall sales of hand tools, which in turn hindered the growth of the market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery is expected to lead to recovery of the market by mid-2021. Further, increase in adoption of DIY culture will increase the sales of hand tools in KSA and UAE and is projected to boost the market during the forecast period.Key Segments:The KSA and UAE hand tools market is segmented into category, channel end-user industry, and country.On the basis of category, the market is divided into wrenches, ratchets & sockets, tools storage, pliers, screwdrivers, torque control, measuring & scribing, cutting tools, striking tools and others.Depending on channel, it is classified into offline and online.By end-user industrial, it is segregated into DIY and commercial & industrial. By country, it is analyzed across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).Request For Customization with This Report:Top Players:The major players profiled in the KSA and UAE hand tools market include Channellock, Inc., Chronos (Clarke Tools), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITWIDS-TransTech), King Tony, Knipex, Nabil Tools & Hardware, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., TTI, Inc. and Vata Tools. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the market.Key Findings Of The StudyBy category, the tools storage segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.By channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.By end-user industry, the commercial & industrial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.Read More Reports:Cobblestone MarketGardening Equipment MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.