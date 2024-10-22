Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Report 2024

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The concrete repair mortars market has witnessed robust growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $2.95 billion in 2023 to $3.14 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to aging infrastructure and the increasing demand for repair and maintenance, rising construction activities, growing awareness of the importance of durable and sustainable construction, stringent building codes and regulations encouraging the use of repair mortars, and advances in material science resulting in improved mortar formulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The concrete repair mortars market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $4.07 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a rising emphasis on green and eco-friendly construction materials, increasing population and urbanization, greater government investments in infrastructure development projects, growing demand for quick and cost-effective repair solutions, and a surge in demand for non-structural applications.

Growth Driver Of The Concrete Repair Mortars Market

The growing demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings is driving the expansion of the concrete repair mortars market. As materials and structures deteriorate due to the combined effects of loads and environmental factors, the need for infrastructure repair and maintenance continues to rise. Repairing and upgrading structures is often more cost-effective and economical than demolition and rebuilding. Concrete repair mortars play a crucial role in these efforts, and their use will see significant growth in response to the increasing need for maintaining and restoring existing concrete buildings.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Adhesives Technology Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, Remmers Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, BASF SE, MAPEI S. p. A, Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., W. R. Meadows Inc., Ardex GmbH, Garon Products Inc., MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd., Resin Building Products Ltd., Diasen SRL, Litokol SpA, Maker Coating Systems Ltd., Euclid Chemical Co., Dayton Superior Corp., Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., Five Star Products Pvt. Ltd., CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp., Twin City Concrete Products Company, Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation, ChemCo Systems, Copps Industries Inc., Sauereisen Inc., Edison Coatings Inc., Coprox International Private Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Leading companies in the concrete repair mortars market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products to improve their offerings and gain a competitive edge. These advanced concrete repair mortars feature innovative additives and formulations that provide greater strength, durability, and application efficiency, ensuring superior performance in repair and maintenance projects.

How Is The Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

2) By Grade: Structural, Non Structural

3) By Application: Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars, Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs, Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

4) By End-Use: Utility, Roads and Infrastructure, Buildings, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Concrete Repair Mortars Market Definition

Concrete repair mortars are specialized materials used to restore damaged sections of concrete in structures where cracking and delamination have occurred due to reinforcement corrosion. These mortars help safeguard concrete buildings from chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion while maintaining moisture, thereby enhancing the durability and longevity of the structure.

