Precision Technology That Shapes The Future: Stoba At The Precision Fair 2024

BACKNANG, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From November 13 to 14, 2024, stoba will be presenting its broad range of services as a global partner in the field of precision at the Precision Fair in s'-Hertogenbosch (NL). Interested parties are invited to present their technological challenges to the company - at the event and beyond.For over 60 years, numerous well-known customers worldwide have relied on stoba as their technology partner. With a unique combination of engineering and production expertise, the company reliably develops and implements innovative solutions for metallic materials. And it does so from the initial idea to small, medium and large-scale production.“In combination with our broad technology portfolio, we can develop customized solutions for high-precision components – regardless of the volume and the required depth of added value,” says Philippe Schwenger, CSO at stoba.stoba is constantly demonstrating its innovative strength. For example, the company is supporting progress in the hydrogen market and manufacturing components for corresponding mobile and stationary applications. In addition, stoba has become an established partner in semiconductor manufacturing over the last few years. stoba is also active in other future-oriented markets.Open to new challengesAt the Precision Fair, stoba will be presenting the many possibilities that arise for customers from the company's interdisciplinary expertise. At the stoba booth (Hall 1, 112E), experts will be on hand to demonstrate solutions for individual technological challenges on site.“stoba never stands still. We take on every complex challenge. That is what sets us apart,” emphasizes Philippe Schwenger. Manufacturers can therefore send inquiries to ... at any time. Interested parties are also invited to register for a personal Tech Day to learn more about the company, either online or at one of the seven locations worldwide.Visitors to the Precision Fair can also book an appointment with a stoba expert in advance via ....About stoba:stoba is a group of companies specializing in the technology sectors of precision engineering and customized machine construction for various markets. Founded in 1961 in Backnang, Baden-Württemberg, the company group now has more than 1,000 employees worldwide at seven locations (Backnang, Memmingen, Weinstadt, Brno, Charleston, Small Dole, Yantai). stoba stands for quality that has been proven over many years, individual customer-oriented solutions and ambitious visionary innovations for the future. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, the company was awarded the TOP 100 seal for its outstanding innovative strength and above-average innovation success.

