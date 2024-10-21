عربي


Pizza By Aromi Grand Opening: Sister Restaurant To Aromi Italian Bringing Authentic Wood-Fired Pizza To La Mesa


10/21/2024 2:01:21 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free Pizza for the First 100 Guests: Savor Hand-Kneaded Dough and Decadent Flavors!

LA MESA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza by
Aromi , the sister concept to Aromi Italian , is celebrating its grand opening on October 24 at 7200 Parkway Drive. Join us from 5 to 8 p.m. PT, and be among the first 100 guests to enjoy free pizza as a delicious introduction to our menu!

With its crackling wood-fired oven, hand-kneaded dough, and fine Italian-imported cheeses, Pizza by Aromi introduces La Mesa to its first truly authentic pizza experience. Each pizza is crafted with the highest quality Italian ingredients and traditional techniques, ensuring an exceptional dining experience rooted in genuine Italian craftsmanship.

The grand opening kicks off next door at Aromi Italian, with a champagne toast to celebrate a year and a half of exceptional Italian dining. Next, guests will walk over to Pizza by Aromi for a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Following this, attendees will be treated to complimentary pizza and invited to explore the full menu at Pizza by Aromi.

"Pizza by Aromi is about more than just food-it's an experience that sparks conversation and connection," says Andrea Carbonaro, owner. "We've poured our love for craftsmanship into every pizza, creating a space where each bite brings a little taste of Italy, and every table feels like a gathering of old friends."

Highlights:

  • 20 savory Sicilian-style pizzas, classic and seasonal options
  • Stuffed crust options and gourmet
    add-ons
  • Appetizers to pair
  • Decadent dessert pizzas
  • A handpicked beer and wine list

Chef Francesco Mancino leads the kitchen, bringing his Italian training and attention to detail in each dish. Guests can enjoy an inviting atmosphere highlighted by a rustic, open woodfire oven, where they can watch the art of pizza-making unfold. Join us for a night of great food, company, and Italian hospitality, with special guests and giveaways. Make your reservation here .

About Pizza by Aromi

Pizza by Aromi is a wood-fired pizzeria in La Mesa, California, and the sister concept to the renowned Aromi Italian Restaurant. dedicated to delivering authentic Italian flavors with a menu of artisanal pizzas made from freshly prepared dough and the finest Italian-imported ingredients. For more information, visit

or follow us @pizzabyaromi.

Media Contact:

Vince DiNatale
[email protected]

SOURCE Pizza By Aromi

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

