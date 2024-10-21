Travelzoo Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call On October 23 At 11:00 AM ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWYORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo®

WHAT: Travelzoo, the club for enthusiasts, will host a call to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the opens on October 23, 2024.



WHEN: October 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET



A live webcast of

Travelzoo's Q3 2024 earnings conference call can be accessed at

. The webcast will be archived within 2 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.



Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

