(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced that -- BullFrog AI Holdings, (NASDAQ:BFRG ; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, announced today it has closed its previously announced definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,565,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering and, in a concurrent private placement, common warrants to purchase up to 1,565,000 shares of common stock (together with the registered direct offering) at a combined purchase price of $2.00. The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00 per share, are initially exercisable on the date that is six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years from such initial exercise date.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $3.13 million, excluding any proceeds that may be received upon exercise of the warrants and before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as sole placement agent for the registered direct offering and private placement. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as counsel to the placement agent.

The shares of common stock, the pre-funded warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants (but not the common warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the common warrants) will be issued in a registered direct offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281341) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and declared effective by the SEC on August 21, 2024. The common warrants to be issued in the concurrent private placement and the shares issuable upon exercise of such common warrants were offered pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act under Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. The offering of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplements may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at [email protected] , by calling +1 (646) 237-8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St., Suite 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC:

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, private transactions and ATM's.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's offering of securities and the expected closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions and include the intended use of proceeds. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by the Company and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.



SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED