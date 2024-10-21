Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 14 to 18 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 14 and 18 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per