FWO At Art Worth

UNT Trombone Choir Performs at 2023 Art Worth Festival

Northeast Strings: Art Worth Festival 2023

Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth Texas, October 25 to 27, 2024

Fort Worth Opera & 20 Other Area Ensembles to Perform at Art Worth Festival, October 25 to 27, at Clearfork

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Worth is a city that appreciates classical music; besides the Van Cliburn Festival and an outstanding Symphony Orchestra, there are myriad local groups devoted to performing the genre at the third annual Art Worth Festival, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 25, 26 & 27.Among the performances at this year's Art Worth Festival are two very special presentations by the Fort Worth Opera . On Saturday morning, October 26, the company will perform Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, a civic impact opera, designed to inspire and delight both children and seasoned Opera aficionados, running about 35 minutes. Later that same day, at 3:00PM the Fort Worth Opera's Hattie Mae Lesley Resident Artists will present a showcase of their favorite opera scenes, displaying their dynamic vocal abilities.Other professional and community ensembles ranging from the Blue Bird Quartet, the Northeast Orchestra, the Fort Worth City Band, and the Maxwell Hall Jazz Ensemble, as well as the East Fort Worth Community Jazz Band, will all take turns on stage.Fort Worth's institutions of learning, from elementary schools to universities, are noted incubators for future generations of classical music performers; in addition to the community and professional performance groups joining us, students from many of these schools take pride of place among the ensembles slated to take to the stage at this year's Art Worth Festival.They include the TCU Harp Ensemble; as well as the University of North Texas' Center Brass Quintet, Violette Wind Quintet, Elm String Quartet, and Saxophone soloist, professor Zitian Wang.Younger students from orchestra programs such as FWISD's Riverside Middle School Varsity Orchestra will be performing an ambitious program including, Jane and Josey arranged by Carrie Lane Gruselle; The Ash Grove arr. Michael Hopkins; and an English Sea Chantey arr. Jeremy Woolstenhulme. Other youth ensembles appearing include, Mansfield ISD's Ben Barber Orchestras, the Meacham & Jacquet Middle Schools, the Carver-Riverside & Diamond-Jarvis High schools will all perform.On Sunday, young performers from the Trinity Valley School will be making a third appearance at Art Worth in as many years, but with an expanded presence: all three TVS orchestras will perform: the Trinity Valley School Lower School Orchestra (Grades 1-4); the Trinity Valley Middle School Orchestra (Grades 5-8); and the Upper School Orchestra (Grades 9-12) will all add to the soundtrack of the festival, where visitors will also enjoy extraordinary exhibition of the visual arts.For the full program, see the“Musical Delights” page at the festival's website.In addition to classical music and exhibited art, the Art W9orth festival will also offer live-demonstrations of metalsmithing, wheel-thrown pottery, woodturning, stone carving & glassblowing.The festival on the lawn at The Shops at Clearfork, will mark its third year, Friday, October 25 (10am to 6pm), Saturday October 26 (10am to 5pm), and Sunday, October 27 (11am to 4pm).Art Worth is presented by All Saints Church Crestline, as well as Classical Music Station WRR 101.1FM and is produced by ArtWorks Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Art Worth Festival is free and open to the public.In addition to promoting the appreciation of classical music, Art Worth's goal is a heightened public appreciation for, and understanding of, the role that visual arts play in our daily lives. The festival presents opportunities for individuals to enjoy learning through demonstrations of fine craft skills and artist conversations, as well as to start or add to their own collections. There are more than a dozen eateries to enjoy at Clearfork, and one of them, Mesero will also offer libations at the festival.There is more information about the festival on Art Worth's website < >, or on Art Worth's Instagram and Facebook pages.ArtWorks Foundation exists to help artists grow in their business and their work through programs, exhibitions, and education initiatives in several southern states.#30#Links to some groups performing at Art Worth Fest:High Resolution Images Available Upon Request

Overview of the Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth, Texas

