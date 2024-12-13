Minister Of Commerce And Industry Chairs 10Th Session Of Qatar-Iran Joint Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: of Commerce and Industry, H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and Minister of of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H E Dr. Abbas Aliabadi, chaired the 10th session of the Qatar-Iran Joint Committee, held in Doha from December 10 to 12, 2024.

The session was attended by representatives from various ministries and entities, along with business leaders from both nations.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, praised the close relations between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that the regular convening of the committee's meetings reflects the depth of bilateral ties and the mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields. he highlighted the distinguished friendship and fruitful collaboration between the two countries, bolstered by reciprocal official visits and the shared determination of their leadership to broaden the horizons of cooperation.

The Minister, expressed his aspiration that this meeting would expand and diversify the strategic partnership between the two nations, opening new avenues for collaboration across multiple sectors. He voiced confidence in the ability of the Qatari-Iranian Business Council to strengthen trade, industrial, and investment cooperation, facilitating goods and services and fostering partnerships between business communities.

Qatar's investment-friendly environment was highlighted, with key sectors identified in the Third Qatar National Development Strategy presented as promising opportunities to enhance bilateral partnerships. These include renewable energy, logistics, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), food and agriculture, and strategic food security projects.

He invited Iranian investors and companies to explore the vast opportunities within the Qatari market, stressing the importance of diversifying and strengthening economic and investment partnerships to serve shared interests.

During the 10th session of the Qatar-Iran Joint Committee, discussions focused on avenues of cooperation across sectors of mutual interest. Both sides discussed progress on the recommendations of the Joint Technical Working Group. The two sides also explored ways to bolster bilateral collaboration in trade, industry, customs, handicrafts, healthcare, scientific research, transportation, maritime shipping, telecommunications and information technology, agriculture, free zones, culture, sports, and workforce.

Both parties agreed to take the necessary steps to advance commercial, investment, and industrial cooperation, aiming to increase the volume of trade exchange and facilitate the flow of goods, services, and investments between the two countries.