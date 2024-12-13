Al Ahly Gear Up For Pachuca Clash
The Peninsula
Egypt's Al Ahly are gearing up for the FIFA Challenger Cup clash against Mexico's Pachuca. The match will take place at Stadium 974 tomorrow. Pachuca advanced after a 3-0 thumping of Brazil's Botafogo in the Derby of the Americas on Wednesday night at the same venue.
The winners of the FIFA Challenger Cup will go on to face European champions real madrid in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup title match at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, coinciding with Qatar National Day celebrations.
