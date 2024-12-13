Al Ahly Gear Up For Pachuca Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Egypt's Al Ahly are gearing up for the Challenger Cup clash against Mexico's Pachuca. The match will take place at 974 tomorrow. Pachuca advanced after a 3-0 thumping of Brazil's Botafogo in the Derby of the Americas on Wednesday night at the same venue.

The winners of the Challenger Cup will go on to face European champions in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup title match at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday, coinciding with Qatar National Day celebrations.