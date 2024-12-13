Qatari-Omani Joint Committee 23Rd Session Reviews Economic And Trade Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Qatari-Omani Joint Committee held its 23rd session, which is being held in Doha on December 11 and 12. of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari chaired the Qatari side and Minister of Finance, H E Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi chaired the Omani side.

During the session, the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two brotherly countries in various fields that serve common interests, foremost of which is economic, trade and cooperation.

During the meeting of the committee, several joint projects were followed up, and a set of proposals and perceptions were discussed to enhance cooperation between the two countries and encourage joint investments in the fields of agriculture, communications, transport, tourism, banking and education.

It is worth mentioning that the Qatari-Omani Committee held its first meeting in Doha in April 1995, and then joint meetings were held alternately in the two brotherly countries. Separately Minister Al Kuwari met with his counterpart Minister Al Habsi, during the meetings of the 23rd session of the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and explored the aspects of joint cooperation, which included economic, trade, investment, as well as issues of common concern.